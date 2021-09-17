See Pics

Melinda Gates Throws Daughter A Party Ahead Of Wedding 1 Mos. After Finalizing Divorce From Dad Bill

Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock)
Bill and Melinda Gates pose for a photo in Kirkland, Wash. From their perch as the "unofficial deans" of big-ticket philanthropy, it's business as usual for the Gates amid questions about whether altruism by the wealthy is a force for good. They are speaking out as their annual letter reviewing their work and vision is released. This year's note focused on 2018's surprises in the areas where the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are involved, including global health and development and U.S. education and poverty Bill Gates Philanthropy Criticism, Kirkland, USA - 31 Jan 2019
Bill Gates, Melinda Gates. Bill and Melinda Gates are interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The couple, whose foundation has the largest endowment in the world, are pushing back against a new wave of criticism about whether billionaire philanthropy is a force for good. They said they're not fazed by recent blowback against wealthy giving, including viral moments at the World Economic Forum and the shifting political conversation about taxes and socialism Bill Gates Philanthropy Criticism, Kirkland, USA - 31 Jan 2019
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates GoalKeepers event, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2018
Former President Barack Obama, left, speaks with Bill Gates, right, and his wife Melinda Gates, during a conversation at the Goalkeepers Conference hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in New York Obama Gates Foundation, New York, USA - 20 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Weeks after Melinda Gates wrapped up her split from Bill Gates, she threw an ‘incredibly special celebration’ for their 25-year-old daughter, Jennifer, ahead of her wedding.

Someone cue up “Sunrise, Sunset.” One month after Melinda French Gates finalized the end of her marriage with Bill Gates, the 57-year-old philanthropist celebrated the start of another happy matrimony, that of her and Bill’s daughter, Jennifer Gates. In photos that Jennifer, 25, shared to her social media on Sept. 13, she thanked her mom for an “incredibly special celebration.” The pictures of the event showed Jennifer, Melinda, and multiple generations of women coming together in honor of Jennifer’s upcoming marriage to fiancé Nayel Nassar.

“So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me,” added Jennifer. “[Cheers] to this new chapter!” The photos showed that Melinda spared no expense when it came to this bash. The outdoor party was held in a lush garden near some pristine water. The flowers were in bloom, and there was a pink table that seated all the guests.

The party comes more than a month after a judge of the Superior Court of the State of Washington for King County signed off on Bill, 65, and Melinda’s divorce. The former couple announced in May that they were splitting after nearly three decades years together. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they said in a joint statement. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built [The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation] that works all over the world to enable all to lead healthy, productive lives.”

Jennifer and Melinda Gates at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards (Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Jennifer reacted to the news of her parents’ divorce in a message posted to her Instagram Story. “It’s been a challenging stretch of time for my whole family. I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members at this time and am grateful for the space to do so,” she wrote. “I won’t personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me. Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives.”

Three months after the breakup, Bill and Melinda finalized the split. The two didn’t have a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement, and Melinda also refused to seek spousal support from the Microsoft co-founder (whose fortune is worth an estimated $130 billion.) The couple did have a separation contract, which was how they decided to divide up their assets. The agreement was not filed with the court, so it’s unclear how much each party got in the split.