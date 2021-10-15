Camila Cabello Calls Out An Ex For Not Being There In New Song At Tiny Desk Show

Camila Cabello seemed to shade an ex in her newly dropped song ‘La Buena Vida’, who apparently was ‘working all the time’ instead of spending time with her.

Camila Cabello, 24, just dropped a new song “La Buena Vida” — and it seems to be calling out a past ex! The Fifth Harmony alum performed the single as she concluded her Tiny Desk Concert on NPR, which took place on Friday, Oct. 15.

“I woke up happy by accident/I forgot you were gone again/In other words you typed out I read/But I’m alone on my sofa bed…you’re so far away-y,” she crooned over a guitar beat, continuing the shade in her chorus. “You should be here, should be with me tonight/Said you’re working, you’re working all the time/Why am I all alone with your glass of wine?/Oh no, oh no, this is not the life,” she also said. The song is set to be part of her forthcoming third album Familia.

During the 19 minute set, which also included her songs “Havana,” “Real Friends,” “Señorita,” (with Shawn) and “Don’t Go Yet,” she admitted she had a “tiny sinus infection.” While she sounded slightly nasal-y during the performance, her vocals were still on point as she showed off her incredible range.

Camila also looked gorgeous for the outdoor set, which was in celebrating of Hispanic Heritage Month. The Latina star rocked a headscarf over her straightened black hair, along with an oversized leather jacket, and a sheer white tank top. A brocade printed bra by Versace could be seen peaking out of her tank for a luxe vibe.

While Camila has been happily dating Shawn Mendes since 2019, she was previously linked to Austin Mahone and Matthew Hussey. Camila and Austin, 25, were first linked back in 2014 when Fifth Harmony started blowing up. The pair were on tour together when the romance blossomed, and despite their split, the exes seem to be on good terms: Austin was publicly supportive of her song “Havana” in 2019.. “I thought it was really cool. She did a little acting in there, which was dope. She looked really beautiful as well. She’s really doing her thing right now and I’m very, very proud of her,” Austin said at the time.

Camila dated Matthew for a year, from 2018 to 2019. She previously said that the two wee “so similar” and that he made her “the happiest” she’s ever been. After their break-up, Camila asked fans to be respectful of messages towards Matthew. “To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things…You doing that really hurts me, and it’s so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain,” she posed via Instagram at the time.

“There’s a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn’t at all reflect the values I talk about.” It’s unclear if her new song is about either ex, however, Austin and Matthew would be her most significant romances outside of Shawn!