Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Mini Dress With Knee-High Boots & Declares Herself ‘Queen Of Halloween’

*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, CA.
Kourtney Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight black mini dress with knee-high boots while out shopping in LA on Oct. 12.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, has been on a roll lately with her outfits, and her latest look may just be our favorite. The mother-of-three was out grocery shopping with her beau, Travis Barker, 45, at Erewhon Market in Calabasas on Oct. 12 when she rocked a sexy mini dress. The skintight off-the-shoulder black mini dress featured long sleeves and buttons down the entire front.

Kourtney Kardashian looked fabulous in a skintight black mini dress with a pair of over-the-knee boots while grocery shopping in LA on Oct. 12. (BACKGRID)

Kourtney styled her LBD with a pair of over-the-knee slouchy black leather heeled boots, a face mask, and sunglasses. That same day, Kourt posted a slew of sultry photos of herself to her Instagram, posing with her home decor of skeletons and skulls. She captioned the photo, “Queen of Halloween.”

If there’s one thing for sure about Kourtney, it’s that she’s always been a huge fan of Halloween and she always goes all out with both her costumes and her home decor. With Halloween right around the corner, Kourt has been getting in the spirit by going on different outings.

Just the other day, Kourtney and Travis took some of their kids including Penelope Disick, Alabama Barker, and Atiana de la Hoya, to Disney. Travis posted a video of the couple dressed in all black while Kourtney straddled him and gave him kisses.

Meanwhile, on October 10, they attended Nights of the Jack, which is a Halloween event full of jack-o’-lanterns, Halloween decor, and more.

Leading up to Halloween, Kourtney also posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram featuring the incredible decorations outside of her house and even posted a sexy mirror selfie wearing a tight black onesie that was covered in a skeleton pattern.