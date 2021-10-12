Video

Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Travis Barker As They Makeout At Disney — Video

Nearly one year into their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem just as obsessed with each other as ever. In this new video, they pack on the PDA right in the middle of Disneyland!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have never been shy about showing affection for one another in public, and they were at it again during a recent trip to Disneyland. Travis posted a video of himself and Kourtney on Instagram, where she’s straddling him as he holds her backside. Kourtney has her arms wrapped around Travis’s neck as she leans in to makeout with him right in the middle of the theme park.

“I want your skull,” Travis captioned the video, while Kourtney commented, “I need your skull.” The mom of three rocked Minnie Mouse ears for the Disney trip, while Travis had the hood of his sweatshirt pulled up. Kourtney and her kids have been obsessed with Disney for years, and it looks like Travis is definitely in on the fun, too!

Something else that Kourtney loves is Halloween, and she’s been in the spirit all October long. As of Oct. 1, she had already decorated her home with spooky decorations. Then, earlier this week, she and Travis hit up the Nights of the Jack festival with some of their kids — Penelope Disick was there, along with Travis’s daughter, Alabama Barker, and stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya. Kourt has also been sharing throwback Halloween photos on her Instagram Story over the last couple of weeks.

Kourtney and Travis were friends for years before they got together romantically at the beginning of 2021. Before that, Scott Disick was trying hard to get back together with Kourtney, but she insisted that she would not do so unless he respected her ultimatum about his substance abuse. Eventually, Scott moved on with Amelia Hamlin, but they broke up in September.

Interestingly, Scott and Amelia’s breakup came just days after it was revealed that he had DMed another one of Kourtney’s exes, Younes Bendjima, to complain about Travis and Kourtney’s consistent PDA. Younes leaked the DMs to expose Scott. However, the 38 year old, who shares three kids with Kourtney, still seems to be on good terms with her family, as he was photographed hanging out with Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian in New York City on Oct. 9.