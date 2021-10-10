Jennifer Garner Sweetly Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 9, As They Stop By A Farmer’s Market – Photos

Samuel was rocking his longer blonde hair as he carried and cream-and-navy blue shoulder bag, perhaps with some goodies.

Jennifer Garner enjoyed an afternoon with her 9-year-old son Samuel Affleck. The 13 Going On 30 actress sweetly held her youngest child’s hand as they stopped by a Farmer’s Market in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 10. Samuel could be seen holding onto a cream and navy blue colored tote bag for the excursion, perhaps to load up on some fresh baked goodies and other items from the outdoor market.

The 9-year-old was sporting his longer blonde hair and opted to keep his face covered with an orange printed face mask. He matched his mom’s navy blue Patagonia zip-up with his own navy blue t-shirt, which he sported with a cozy pair of green sweatpants. Jennifer also opted for an athleisure vibe, rocking a camo printed pair of leggings and black sneakers. The West Virginia native threw her brunette locks into a high ponytail, also adding a face mask and a black pair of sunglasses.

At one point, she pulled out a turquoise chevron quilted Chanel change purse to buy fresh vegetables from a stand. Jennifer kept the pricey accessory in her hand as she made her way back to her vehicle, also holding onto a filled tote and plastic bag with purchased items.

The Alias alum has had a busy weekend with her kids, also stopping by a friends’ home in Santa Monica with Samuel and oldest daughter Seraphina, 12, on Oct. 9. The two siblings looked so cute as they twinned in matching plaid shirts while standing outside of the home. Meanwhile, Jennifer stayed cozy in her same blue Patagonia zip-up.

Both outings come amid her ex Ben Affleck‘s latest trip to New York City with rekindled flame Jennifer Lopez, 52. Bennifer looked phenomenal as they posed on the red carpet for the American premiere of his film The Last Duel on Oct. 10. The pair shared a sweet snuggle and kiss for photographers, looking happier than ever! Both looked dressed for the glam occasion, too: Jennifer stunned in a two-piece brown outfit, while Ben was dapper in a corduroy suit.