Jennifer Garner & Kids Violet, 15, & Samuel, 9, Are Spotted Visiting A Friend’s Home In Santa Monica

Jennifer Garner was joined by her kids Violet and Samuel for a day out in Los Angeles, as the trio visited a friend in Santa Monica. See the pics!

Jennifer Garner has stepped out for a day of family bonding with her nine-year-old son Samuel and 15-year-old daughter Violet. The trio were photographed venturing away from their usual neighborhood of Brentwood, and visited a friend’s home in Santa Monica on October 9. The two siblings twinned in plaid flannel shirts, while their A-list mom cut a sporty figure in a pair of blue leggings, a matching blue jacket, and dark trainers.

She slicked her brunette tresses back into a ponytail, and donned a pair of dark sunglasses. Little Sam rocked a black graphic tee with green pants, completing the look with blue sneakers and a pale pink protective face mask. His older sister’s outfit wasn’t fully visible, however it’s clear she was twinning with her bro in a check-print flannel button down.

It comes less than two months after the teenager was spotted with her dad Ben Affleck at a driving school. The Good Will Hunting star, 49, co-parents his kids Sam, Violet, and Seraphina, 12, with ex Jen, and was spotted hugging his eldest daughter on the August 21 outing. He supportively hugged her goodbye and gave her a kiss on the head as he dropped her off for the driving lesson.

As fans would know, the father-of-three has rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, and the new couple have been spotted on some family outings with a blended mix of their children! Jen’s twins Max and Emme, both 13, and all three of Ben’s kids were in attendance at the Magic Castle in Hollywood back in August. The Hustlers actress walked alongside Ben as she stunned in a baby blue dress with lace cutouts on the hem.

All five of their children followed behind them as they exited a Range Rover, with each of them looking just as stylish as their parents! The family outing came one day after the brood attended the Los Angeles production of the hit Broadway show Hamilton. A video obtained by TMZ showed the couple kissing as the final curtain went down. A fellow audience member told the outlet that the couple and their kids walked in as the lights went down so as not to be recognized, and Ben had his arms wrapped around J.Lo after the show as they waited to exit the theatre. So sweet!