See Pics

LeBron James Selling Massive $20.5 Million Brentwood Mansion With Home Gym, Pool & More – See Pics

LeBron James House
Shutterstock/BACKGRID
LeBron James spotted strolling e doing some luxury shopping in Portofino with wife Savannah. 09 Sep 2019 Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA499465_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LeBron James spotted strolling e doing some luxury shopping in Portofino with wife Savannah. 09 Sep 2019 Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA499465_036.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LeBron James Jr., LeBron James, Bryce Maximus James Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group present the World Premiere of SMALLFOOT at Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 22 September 2018
LeBron James, Savannah James, Bryce Maximus James, Zhuri James. Professional NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, second right, holds his daughter Zhuri's hand they walk with Savannah James, right, and Bryce Maximus James, left, at the world premiere of "Small Foot", at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles World Premiere of "Small Foot", Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Evening Writer

LeBron James is reportedly selling a gorgeous Brentwood estate that the Los Angeles Lakers star purchased in 2015. Get a virtual house tour, here!

LeBron James‘ Brentwood mansion is on the real estate market! The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star is now selling his 9,500-square-foot mansion in Brentwood on Rockingham Ave., TMZ reported on March 1. It’s an impressive estate that boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms and many other fun features like a media room, gym, spa, pool and cabana. This can be all yours, too, for the reported listing price of $20.5 million.
LeBron James House
The front of LeBron James’ Brentwood home that’s now on the market. [The Grosby Group/BACKGRID]
LeBron’s Brentwood estate has a classic American design that’s popular in New England and comes with a cozy cottage-style kitchen installed with stylish marble walls. LeBron actually reportedly paid more for the home when he bought it in 2015, for a price tag of nearly $21 million, according to TMZ.
LeBron James House
The kitchen inside the Brentwood mansion LeBron James is selling. [The Grosby Group/BACKGRID]
This is actually LeBron’s second home in Brentwood! However, the basketball legend has already reportedly moved out after purchasing a 13,000-square foot mansion in Beverly Hills once owned by Lee Phillip Bell for $36.75 million, according to Forbes. The name is big in the soap community; Lee co-created The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless with her husband William (both have passed away). LeBron lives with his wife Savannah Brinson and their three kids Bronny, 16, Bryce, 13, and Zhuri, 6.
LeBron James House
The backyard and pool on one of LeBron James’ Brentwood estates. [The Grosby Group/BACKGRID]
It makes sense for LeBron to upgrade to a larger mansion, seeing that he’s going to be in LA for the foreseeable future. LeBron signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers after he and his teammates won the 2020 NBA Championship in Oct. 2020!

LeBron James shared this photo with his family in Feb. 2021. [Instagram/@kingjames]

After winning the big championship, LeBron is already back on the court. The NBA icon actually made headlines after dealing with a courtside heckler during the Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 1. A woman near the court was filmed getting upset with LeBron, who dubbed her a “Courtside Karen” after the video went viral.