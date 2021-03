LeBron James Selling Massive $20.5 Million Brentwood Mansion With Home Gym, Pool & More – See Pics

LeBron James is reportedly selling a gorgeous Brentwood estate that the Los Angeles Lakers star purchased in 2015. Get a virtual house tour, here!

Los Angeles Lakers star is now selling his 9,500-square-foot mansion in Brentwood on Rockingham Ave., LeBron James ‘ Brentwood mansion is on the real estate market! The 36-year-oldstar is now selling his 9,500-square-foot mansion in Brentwood on Rockingham Ave., TMZ reported on March 1. It’s an impressive estate that boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms and many other fun features like a media room, gym, spa, pool and cabana. This can be all yours, too, for the reported listing price of $20.5 million.

LeBron’s LeBron’s Brentwood estate has a classic American design that’s popular in New England and comes with a cozy cottage-style kitchen installed with stylish marble walls. LeBron actually reportedly paid more for the home when he bought it in 2015, for a price tag of nearly $21 million, according to TMZ.

This is actually LeBron’s second home in Brentwood! However, the Lee Phillip Bell for $36.75 million, according to William (both have passed away). LeBron lives with his wife Savannah Brinson and their three kids Bronny, 16, Bryce, 13, and Zhuri, 6. This is actually LeBron’s second home in Brentwood! However, the basketball legend has already reportedly moved out after purchasing a 13,000-square foot mansion in Beverly Hills once owned byfor $36.75 million, according to Forbes . The name is big in the soap community; Lee co-created The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless with her husband(both have passed away). LeBron lives with his wifeand their three kids, 16,, 13, and, 6.

It makes sense for LeBron to upgrade to a larger mansion, seeing that he’s going to be in LA for the foreseeable future. LeBron signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers after he and his teammates It makes sense for LeBron to upgrade to a larger mansion, seeing that he’s going to be in LA for the foreseeable future. LeBron signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers after he and his teammates won the 2020 NBA Championship in Oct. 2020!