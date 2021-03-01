LeBron James Selling Massive $20.5 Million Brentwood Mansion With Home Gym, Pool & More – See Pics

LeBron James shared this photo with his family in Feb. 2021. [Instagram/@kingjames]

After winning the big championship, LeBron is already back on the court. The NBA icon actually made headlines after dealing with a courtside heckler during the Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 1. A woman near the court was filmed getting upset with LeBron, who dubbed her a “Courtside Karen” after the video went viral.