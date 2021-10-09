Chris Evans Proves He’s A Man Of Many Talents As He Covers Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ — Watch

Watch

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chris Evans poses on the red carpet during the premiere of the movie 'Knives Out' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 November 2019. The movie is set tp be released in US theaters on 27 November.Premiere of the movie 'Knives Out' in Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885861ba) Chris Evans Captain America - The First Avenger - 2011 Director: Joe Johnston Marvel/Paramount USA Scene Still
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (9641147m) Chris Evans "Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War" Film - 2018
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Regency Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock (5883671y) Chris Evans What's Your Number? - 2011 Director: Mark Mylod New Regency Pictures USA Scene Still (S)ex List View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Chris Evans kicked off the weekend by serenading his Instagram followers with a rendition of Prince’s Purple Rain on the piano. Watch the clip!

Is there anything Chris Evans can’t do? The Captain America actor, 40, took to his Instagram Story on October 9 to share a clip of himself playing the piano to the tune of Prince‘s 1984 hit “Purple Rain”. He captioned the video, “Purple Rain on a sunny day,” which showed him rocking a white tee, several bracelets and a blue baseball cap while playing the song.

Chris has actually been playing the piano since he was young. He told Men’s Journal in 2019 that he owns a Bösendorfer piano, and can also play guitar. If that wasn’t impressive enough, Chris can “fake it” on the drums, too. The Marvel alum’s latest performance comes amid his social media back and forth with another musician — Lizzo.

As fans would know, the pair have had some online banter which began when Lizzo made a TikTok revealing she had drunkenly slid into the actor’s direct messages on Instagram. She was embarrassed by her actions, but something positive came from her reveal. Chris replied, “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” which was a reference to the time he accidentally shared a NSFW photo of himself on his Instagram Story last year.

chris evans
Chris Evans. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lizzo has kept the joke going, most recently suggesting she and Chris star in The Bodyguard remake. She unofficially threw her hat in the ring to play Whitney Houston’s role in the film, posting a hilarious TikTok about it. No casting decisions have been made, but a few pairs have been suggested like Channing Tatum and Cardi B or Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Lizzo recently described her fantasy, involving him “naked in the green room” during an August interview with SiriusXM host Andy Cohen. Fans of the “Rumors” singer have also gotten in on the fun, with one Twitter using creating art to show what a baby between Chris and Lizzo would look like!