Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber Twin In Leather Jackets For Night Out — Photo

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber truly are the most fashionable mother-daughter duo in Hollywood. See the photo that proves it!

Kaia Gerber didn’t just get her good-looks from her mom Cindy Crawford — she got her taste in fashion, as well. 20-year-old Kaia and her 55-year-old supermodel mother looked like the fashion icons they are when the duo wore matching leather jackets and denim jeans to the Alanis Morrissette concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. And clearly that combination of jacket-jeans ensemble looks good on any generation, because both Kaia and Cindy absolutely rocked their outfits.

To go along with the stylish jackets, the related models each wore a white shirt, denim jeans, and black boots. Talk about twinning! It’s worth noting, though, that Kaia opted for a lighter pair of jeans than Cindy, who added to her darker shade of pants with a black Gucci belt. Kaia’s look also differentiated from her mom’s a bit thanks to the printed scarf that Cindy wrapped around her neck, while Kaia had a dark green Celine bag hanging on her shoulder.

This is certainly not the first time that Kaia — who is the daughter of Cindy and Casamigos founder Rande Gerber — has twinned with her mom at a public function. At the A Sense Of Home charity gala in November 2019, Kaia and Cindy matched in chic and stylish black outfits. Kaia’s ensemble featured a runway worthy top, an embellished bell bottom dress pant, and white blazer, while Cindy stunned in an over-the-knee dress with an animal print pattern, and a leather jacket draped around her shoulders.

Kaia’s constantly been compared to mother, which she discussed with Vogue in the publication’s Oct. 2019 issue. “From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” the American Horror Story actress said. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices…It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is,” she added.