See Pics

Bella Hadid & BF Marc Kalman Prove They’re Going Strong On Outing With Her Brother Anwar — Photos

Bella Hadid shows off her incredible bikini body while enjoying the sun with new love Marc Kalman at the Hotel Eden Roc. Pictured: Marc Kalman,Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5238451 120721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman still going strong! As they step out for dinner with her brother Anwar and his pup in New York City.Pictured: Bella Hadid, Marc Kalman, Anwar HadidBACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman still going strong! As they step out for dinner with her brother Anwar and his pup in New York City. Pictured: Bella Hadid, Marc Kalman, Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - American fashion model Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman is seen shopping boutique stores in Soho of London. Pictured: Bella Hadid - Marc Kalman BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Bella Hadid’s romance with Marc Kalman is continuing to blossom. The lovebirds were recently spotted in NYC with the model’s sibling, Anwar Hadid.

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman are going strong! The 24-year-old model and her art director boyfriend stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, October 5 for their latest public outing together, and this time the couple was joined by a special third wheel: Bella’s little brother, Anwar Hadid! In photos captured by paparazzi, the trio could be seen leisurely walking the streets of the Big Apple. Anwar, 22, also brought along his dog on a leash for the afternoon excursion.

Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid and Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid and Marc Kalman in New York City on October 5, 2021 (Photo: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

While the trio’s outing seemed to be pretty casual, Bella still brought her top-notch fashion game. She dressed in a stylish black leather jacket, matching pants, and black sneakers. Bella also had a hair updo and sported dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, her beau was photographed on the phone while dressed super laid-back in a graphic blue short sleeve T-shirt, which covered a long-sleeved white T-shirt, and baggy black pants and sneakers. He also had a black backwards hat on.

Meanwhile, Anwar walked a short distance behind the loved-up couple as he focused on walking his cute canine through the Big Apple streets. The brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid wore a light green jacket, gray shirt, black jeans, and black beanie. Based on his attire, Anwar is clearly ready for the coming winter in NYC!

Related Gallery

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid -- See Photos Of The Couple

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid And Yolanda Hadid Walk Home From Lunch In New York City. Dua is wearing a rust trench coat, alligator boots and plaid mini skirt. Dua walks her dog on a leash. Pictured: Dua Lipa,Anwar Hadid Ref: SPL5258911 210921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid And Yolanda Hadid Walk Home From Lunch In New York City. Dua is wearing a rust trench coat, alligator boots and plaid mini skirt. Dua walks her dog on a leash.Pictured: Dua Lipa,Anwar Hadid,Yolanda HadidRef: SPL5258911 210921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
New York, NY - Dua Lipa wears a monochrome ensemble as she and Anwar Hadid step out for dinner in New York City. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Said Elatab / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Bella Hadid & Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid & Marc Kalman walk around NYC on October 5, 2021 (Photo: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

While Anwar has been dating music superstar Dua Lipa, Bella is blossoming in her fairly-new relationship with Marc. The couple sparked romance rumors on a lunch date in NYC in June, and the following month Bella went Instagram official with her beau in a slideshow of photos from the Cannes Film Festival in France. She buried one pic of the lovebirds smooching in her post, and captioned that she was “healthy,” “working,” and “loved” in the post.

After the couple confirmed their romance, a source told HollywoodLife that Bella was “thrilled” to finally have her relationship with Marc out there in the open. “She’s grateful for all the support they’re receiving and she’s thrilled that their romance is out there because she’s so proud of him and wants to show him off to the world,” the source said.