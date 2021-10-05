Breaking News

David Letterman Mourns His ‘Late Show’ Announcer Alan Kalter, 78, After Death: He ‘Did It All’

david letterman alan kalter
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Paul McCartney 'The Late Show with David Letterman', New York, America - 15 Jul 2009 It was almost like January 1969 all over again, as Paul McCartney took to the top of the marquee of the Ed Sullivan Theatre for his performance last night on ‘The Late Show with David Letterman’ – a performance reminiscent of the Beatles’ iconic rooftop performance 40 years on top of the Apple Studios on London’s Savile Row. It also harked back to another moment 45 years ago when the Beatles made their first American appearance at that same Ed Sullivan Theater. Aptly, McCartney played the same song that his old band performed three times on top of the Apple Studios, ‘Get Back’, fittingly followed by one of his new songs, ‘Sing The Changes’, from his latest album, ‘Electric Arguments’, much to the delight of the assembled fans on the street down below, before chatting to host Letterman about that first US appearance and his relationship with the late Michael Jackson.
Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock 'The Late Show with David Letterman', New York, America - 20 May 2015
Billy Crystal 'The Late Show with David Letterman', New York, America - 03 Sep 2009
Halle Berry 'Late Show with David Letterman', New York, America - 07 Jul 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Alan Kalter, former ‘Late Show with David Letterman’ announcer, has died at the age of 78. Amidst news of his passing, David released a statement to honor his former colleague and friend.

David Letterman is mourning the death of Alan Kalter, who he worked with for 20 years on The Late Show. Alan died at the age of 78 at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut. His death was confirmed by his wife, Peggy Kalter, although the family did not disclose the cause of death. Alan started working on The Late Show in 1995 and worked as an announcer and comic on the show until David left in 2015.

“When our announcer of 15 years Bill Wendell retired, producer Robert Morton came to my office with an audio tape containing auditions for several announcers,” David said in a statement. “Alan’s was the first and only voice we listened to. We knew he would be our choice. Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television. Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes, he could. He enthusiastically did it all. A very sad day, but many great memories.

alan kalter
Alan Kalter died at the age of 78. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Alan is a graduate of Hobart College. He went on to attend New York University and embarked on a career as a high school teacher in Long Island before beginning a radio broadcasting career. Alan eventually began announcing game shows like To Tell The Truth and The $25,000 Pyramid. The latter show is actually where he first met David, who was playing the game as a celebrity guest. During Alan’s time on the Late Show, he joined David in comedy bits, in addition to his duties as the announcer.

david letterman
David Letterman worked with Alan Kalter for 20 years on ‘The Late Show. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

For the most part, Alan’s broadcasting career was done behind the camera. However, once he joined the Late Show, that all changed. “I stayed away from the camera purposefully for 25 years because I didn’t want to be recognized,” Alan told The New York Post in 2006. “My very first day on set, I was dressed to kill, and Dave had an Olympic diver on the show. He said, ‘Alan, do you swim?’ and without any time to think about it, he said, ‘Come on down.’ I came down from the side of the stage and he took me by the wrist outside to 53rd and I marched up a ladder and dove off into a Nike pool.” The rest is history!