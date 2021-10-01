See Pic

Teresa Giudice Fans Think She Looks Like Daughter Gia’s Twin In ‘Fresh’ Fall Photo

Gia Giudice & Mom Teresa Giudice
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Audriana Giudice, Teresa Giudice. Teresa Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2019 Jingle Ball - - Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2019
Melania Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2018 - Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Teresa Giudice was spotted sans wedding ring as she stepped out in NYC on Friday night for Z100 Jingleball. She was joined by her daughter for the concert while husband Joe Giudice remains in prison with the possibility of being deported. Pictured: Teresa Giudice Ref: SPL5048036 081218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Evening Writer

Teresa Giudice looked smokin’ on social recently with a new set of extensions, causing many to compare the 49-year-old to her daughter, Gia.

Like mother like daughter! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice took to her Instagram on Friday, Oct. 1 to show off a “fresh” look, crediting celebrity stylist, Lina Kidis, for the installation of her extensions plus an enviable “color, cut & style.” Although the mother-of-four meant to put her gorgeous new chestnut locks on display, fans couldn’t help but take notice of her youthful appearance, comparing the 49-year-old to her 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice.

“I almost thought this was Gia,” one fan commented, nothing how similar the New Jersey native appeared to her young daughter. “You look like a 21year old,” noted another user.

More commenters echoed the sentiment, with one saying, ““Teresa you look amazing, not a day over 25!!” Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Bierman chimed in to the comments section, simply writing, “Stunning.”

Teresa’s four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 definitely bear a resemblance to their mother, as they all share similar light, bright eyes and wavy brunette locks. Teresa shares her daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice, who is currently living in Italy after being deported in 2019 following a 41-month prison sentence for committing wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud. The 49-year-old was reportedly devastated over Teresa’s new romance with Luis “Louie” Ruelas, although he was spotted recently having a good time in the Bahamas, reuniting with Teresa’s pal Dina Manzo.

Related Gallery

Gia Giudice: Photos Of Joe & Teresa Giudice's Daughter

Gia Giudice and boyfriend Christian Carmichael strike a pose after having dinner at LA hot spot Craig's in West Hollywood. 25 May 2021 Pictured: Gia Giudice And Christian Carmichael. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757358_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Teresa can’t really be bothered by her ex though, as she’s recently posted numerous cozy shots with her current flame, Luis, showing off her killer bod and gorgeous locks. A source recently revealed to Hollywoodlife that the New Jersey beauty is very open to marriage with her businessman beau. “Teresa feels like this is it for her when it comes to her relationship with Louie,” the source shared. “She’s honestly never been happier and is in the happiest, healthiest relationship she’s ever been in. She absolutely could see herself marrying Louie. The kids love him and he’s very good to her kids.”