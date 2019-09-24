Joe Giudice Asks To Officially Leave Family & Move Back To Italy During His Deportation Appeal

Joe Giudice has reportedly asked the court to allow him to leave ICE custody, where he’s been since Mar., and move back to his native country of Italy as he awaits the result of the pending appeal in his deportation case.

Joe Giudice, 47, has had enough of being in the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Pennsylvania. The husband of Teresa Giudice, 47, has officially asked the court to allow him to leave ICE, where he’s been since Mar., and instead, go back to his native country of Italy, where he could end up for good, until his pending appeal in his deportation case gets settled, according to E Online. If the court lets him do just that, and he ends up winning the appeal and avoiding deportation, he plans on urging ICE to get him back to the United States with his family.

Joe’s latest request comes after he was denied a release from ICE custody on Sept. 20 when he requested to return home to New Jersey to be with Teresa and their kids, including daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, while he awaits the pending deportation. “Joe is extremely disappointed,” James J. Leonard, the Giudice family attorney, told People at the time of the denial. “He spent the last six months in a cage not able to hug or kiss his wife or daughters when they came to visit him. We treat animals in shelters better than we treat human beings in these ICE facilities.”

Joe has been in the custody of ICE at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Lock Haven, PA since he was released from a federal prison in Mar. He served three years after pleading guilty to fraud charges in 2014. In 2018, the year before his prison release, a judge ruled that he would be deported back to Italy at the end of his sentence, but he filed an appeal to fight it that same year. In Apr. 2019, the Board of Immigration Appeals ruled against the appeal but he fought back with another, which is currently pending.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Joe’s lawyer, Teresa, and Bravo about his latest move request but have yet to receive a response.