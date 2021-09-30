Watch

Gloria Estefan Bravely Shares Her Story Of Being Sexually Abused At Age 9: My Mother ‘Trusted’ Him

Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Aysia Marottatta
EUM20200701ESP04.JPG CIUDAD DE MÉXICO. Cinema/Cine-Luis Estrada.- 1 de julio de 2020. La cantante Gloria Estefan comenta en entrevista sobre su regreso a la música con su más reciente álbum "Brazil305". Foto: Archivo Agencia EL UNIVERSAL/EELG (GDA via AP Images)
Photo by: zz/KGC-143/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 4/7/19 Emily Estefan and Gloria Estefan at The Olivier Awards 2019 held at The Royal Albert Hall in London, England, UK.
Emilio Estefan, left, and Gloria Estefan attend the Broadway opening night of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Photo by: zz/KGC-247/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 6/27/19 Gloria Estefan at the press night for "On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan" held at the London Coliseum, St. Martin's Lane, London, England, UK. View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Gloria Estefan opened up about being sexually abused at the hands of a ‘predator’ when she was only 9 years old on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans.’

During the Sept. 30 episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Gloria Estefan, 64, revealed for the very first time that she was sexually abused when she was 9 years old. The Cuban-American singer shared her deeply personal story to niece Lili Estefan and daughter Emily Estefan, and explained that her abuse occurred at the hands of “someone my mother trusted.” She added, “He was family, but not close family.”

Gloria continued, “He was in a position of power because my mother had put me in his music school and he immediately started telling her how talented I was and how I needed special attention, and she felt lucky that he was focusing this kind of attention on me.” The singer said that once the abuse started, she “knew that this was a very dangerous situation.” But when Gloria “revolted” against her abuser — whose name she did not share — he threatened the life of her mother, Gloria Fajardo.

“He goes, ‘Your father’s in Vietnam, your mother’s alone and I will kill her if you tell her,’ ” Gloria recalled on the family talk show. “And I knew it was crazy, because at no point did I ever think that it was because of me that this was happening. I knew the man was insane and that’s why I thought he might actually hurt my mother,” she added. Gloria then recounted how she kept the abuse a secret from her loved ones, but eventually, the stress of doing so got to her. “A circle of hair fell out of from my head from anxiety. Finally one morning at 3 in the morning, I just ran to my mother’s room because I couldn’t take it anymore,” she explained. “And I told her about what was going on.”

Related Gallery

35 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More

Nicky Hilton Rothschild Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter Nicky Hilton Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2021
Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Jessica Simpson is seen holding her adorable daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in a leopard print onesie in New York City. Jessica leaves the Bowery Hotel with her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. Pictured: Jessica Simpson,Birdie Mae Johnson Ref: SPL5146776 070220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Photo: Aysia Marottatta)

Once her mother learned the truth, she immediately called the police, Gloria said. But shockingly, the authorities actually advised Gloria not to press charges against her abuser. Their reasoning, the singer said, was that Gloria “was going to go through worse trauma having to go on a stand.” Gloria added, “And that’s the one thing I feel bad about, knowing there must have been other victims.”

The “Turn The Beat Around” crooner said she thought about going public with her story before, notably after she shot to fame thanks to her 1985 single “Conga.” However, Gloria opted not to do so when the “predator” sent a letter to a paper criticizing her music. “Then I thought: ’My whole success is gonna turn into him!’ ” she said. “It’s that manipulation and control, but that’s what they do, they take your power.”

Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Photo: Aysia Marottatta)

Gloria wasn’t the only person to share her story of sexual abuse on the episode. Clare Crawley also joined the Estefans on the show and revealed that she was molested by a Catholic priest as a child. “I think these predators bank on us being silent,” Clare told the other ladies. “These predators bank on us not saying anything and not opening our mouth and that gives them that power. And that’s why after 39 years, instead of letting it affect me negatively I thought, how do I take the power back?”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, know that you are not alone. Call 800-656-HOPE or Visit rainn.org for free, confidential, 24/7 support