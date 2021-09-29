‘Red Table Talk’ Preview: Clare Crawley Reveals Why She Refused To Stay Silent After Being Abused

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Clare Crawley opens up about being molested by a Catholic priest and taking her power back in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans.’

Red Table Talk: The Estefans returns with new episodes on September 30, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Clare Crawley sitting down with the Estefans. Clare shares her story about how she was molested by a Catholic priest as a child and how she’s moving forward being a survivor.

“I think these predators bank on us being silent,” Clare says in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. “These predators bank on us not saying anything and not opening our mouth and that gives them that power. And that’s why after 39 years, instead of letting it affect me negatively I thought, how do I take the power back? Because for so long the weight I was carrying was unworthiness, embarrassment, feeling not worthy of the church standing up for me.”

She continued, “And now I thought, you know what, this is not my burden to carry anymore. What I’m going to carry is being a survivor, being proud that this is not mine to hold onto.”

During the episode, Clare talks about going to Catholic school and how she became the “victim of a predator,” according to Us Weekly. “My parents looked at Catholic priests as — they held them on a pedestal,” she says. Clare’s mother is of Mexican descent, and The Bachelorette star says religion “is very deep in our roots.”

The Emmy and GLAAD Media Awards-nominated series returns with new episodes beginning September 30 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. In addition to a revealing conversation with Clare, Dr. Ramirez details the warning signs to identify abuse in children. Some of the guests who will be featured in the new episodes include Becky G, Anitta, Ariel Winter, Karamo, Amara “La Negra,“ and Gabi Demartino.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, know that you are not alone. Call 800-656-HOPE or Visit rainn.org for free, confidential, 24/7 support