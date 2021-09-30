‘Floribama Shore’ Preview: Aimee Packs Her Things & Threatens To Leave

While dealing with issues with her ex-boyfriend back home, Aimee Hall blows up and says she wants to leave ‘Floribama Shore’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview.

Aimee Hall is going through it on this season of Floribama Shore. During filming, she had recently broken up with her boyfriend, Dillon, over his drug use. “I just want to have a relaxing day, like, good vibes,” she says in the EXCLUSIVE preview above. “But I’m having a hard time thinking about Dillon. I hate feeling like that.”

Despite ending things with Dillon, Aimee still worries about him and wants the best for him. She tries to put the fearful thoughts out of her mind during the cast’s at-home pool day, but it isn’t long before tensions rise. During a conversation about geography, Kirk Medas calls Aimee out for repeating a fact that he already mentioned. “Does everything I say not f***ing matter, or is there an echo?” he asks.

While the group pokes fun at Aimee, Gus Smyrnios jumps in and says, “It’s the Aimee Show! We just live in it,” prompting laughter from some of the others. Unfortunately, this really sets Aimee off. “Kirk, Candace [Rice] and Gus are out there saying ,’It’s the Aimee Show,’ and that’s so annoying,” she complains. “If it’s the Aimee Show, then maybe they should thank me. To be honest, I’m kind of struggling right now. I’m really stressed out. I’m having so much anxiety. I want to talk to Dillon right now.”

When AImee tries to call Dillon, though, she has problems working the phone. Eventually, she does get through, only to find out that Dillon’s voicemail box is full. “I’m gonna go,” she says, while storming out of the room to go pack her things.

“I don’t need this right now,” Aimee adds in a confessional. “Between me and Dillon’s problems, Kirk, Candace and Gus out there saying ‘It’s the Aimee Show,’ and Nilsa [Prowant] complaining about [my pig] PGP, I’m sick of this s***. I don’t want to be here anymore. So I decide to pack my s***.”

Aimee and Dillon appear to have worked things out, as she posted photos with him on her Instagram page earlier this month. However, we’ll have to wait and see how this Floribama Shore drama ends when the show airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.