Madonna Snuggles Up To Son David Banda In Sweet Snaps From His 16th Birthday Party

David Banda rang in his 16th birthday with a backyard celebration that his mom Madonna documented on Instagram.

Madonna, 63, went all out to give her son David Banda a birthday celebration he’ll never forget. For David’s 16th birthday, Madonna threw a party in the backyard of her new Los Angeles home, and she shared a few photos from the celebration to Instagram on Monday, September 27. During the party, Madonna sweetly embraced the teenager and gave him a giant hug for two mother-son photos that the superstar posted.

Madonna also gave her fans a look at the party set-up itself. She snapped a pic of the beautiful decorations she got, which included massive gold balloons that spelt out her son’s name, as well as an abundance of smaller colorful balloons that were scattered across the backyard. The dinner table was also set up wonderfully with flowers, food and drinks for what surely must have been a great meal.

For the festivity, Madonna dressed in a gray jacket that covered her black ensemble, and she had her hair done up in braids. Meanwhile, birthday boy David looked dapper in a navy blue jacket, white button up, orange tie and beige pants. The “Like a Prayer” singer captioned the birthday party slideshow, “Sweet 16 in our New Back Yard! So much to be grateful for!! 🏠🎈🎉🎈🎂 💙🙏🏼 #davidbanda.”

David’s actual birthday was on Friday (Sept. 24), and Madonna marked his special day with a sweet Instagram tribute that included several throwback pics, including one when she adopted David in Oct. 2006 while she funded an orphanage in Malawi. “Who knew when i met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper that you would become this force of nature? Happy Sweet Sixteen! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤. Im so proud of you!,” the mom of six wrote in her post.

Madonna has captured many moments in David’s life over the years, and has shown that the teenager is truly multi-talented. His famous mom has posted videos of him strutting his stuff in a white dress and showing off some of his dancing skills on her Instagram. David is also an incredibly gifted soccer player, and it was even reported in 2017 that Madonna had moved to Lisbon to help David chase his dreams of being a soccer star.