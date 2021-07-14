News

Hazel-E Mocked For Seemingly Claiming Cardi B Copied Her Daughter’s Princess-Themed Party

Drama! Rapper Hazel-E was overtly criticized on social media after she seemingly accused Cardi B of copying her daughter’s lavish princess-themed birthday party.

Hazel-E, 41, is coming for Cardi B, 28, — and fans are not having it. The former Love & Hip Hop star took heat on social media on Wednesday, July 13 after she seemingly claimed that the “WAP” rapper copied the theme of her daughter Ava‘s 1st birthday party. Hazel-E, who shares her daughter with husband De’Von Waller, celebrated her baby girl’s birthday last month with a lavish princess-themed function. And after Cardi and husband Offset threw their own princess-themed party for daughter Kulture‘s 3rd birthday over the weekend, Hazel-E was not happy.

On her Instagram Stories, Hazel-E shared photos from her daughter’s party and seemingly called out Cardi. “It’s the originality for me,” she wrote, adding in the next slide, “It was only three weeks ago. Damn!” Fans decoded that Hazel-E was likely alluding to Cardi’s party, and they defended the Grammy-winning rapper. “Ah yes, Hazel-E the inventor of Princess parties. Literally no one ever on the planet earth has ever done a princess party ever before her,” one person sarcastically tweeted. Another accused Hazel-E of being “always bored,” while one more of Cardi’s loyal fans said that Hazel-E was “delusional” for her claims about the party. 

Hazel-E quickly got the gist that her comments were thought to be about Cardi, and she responded. “I didn’t even say no names must be the same,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. In the next slide, the mom of one said, “I was the first rapper to do it. In my @souljaboy voice.” Hazel-E went on to share more photos from daughter Ava’s party before she went on another rant. “I said what I said. Opinions are like a** holes everyone has one. How everyone so bothered by the truth. And y’all say I’m delusional,” she wrote, using an eye-rolling emoji to officially end her rant on the topic.

Cardi’s party for Kulture, original idea or not, looked like it was the affair of the year. Abound with pastel pink, blue, purple, and green balloons, the venue had princess-themed decor (including a castle and life-sized storybook) and even court jester and princess actors and actresses in costume. The family of three even arrived in a horse-drawn carriage — just like Hazel-E and her family did.

Cardi who is pregnant with her second child, began the evening of her daughter’s party with a billowing pink gown and tiara to match that of Kulture’s prior to slipping into the pink mini dress. Meanwhile, for her party, Hazel-E wore a gown with a lighter pink shade, while baby Ava was dressed in a fluffy pink dress with a pink bowtie strapped to her head. Regardless of the drama, both parties looked epic!