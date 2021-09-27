‘DWTS’ Recap: The First Celebrity Is Eliminated & A New Frontrunner Rises To The Top

The second week of ‘DWTS’ means the first elimination. After another round of mostly stellar performances, the first celebrity of season 30 was sent home in a unanimous decision from the judges.

Right at the start of the show, Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks addresses Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby’s absences. Since Cheryl has tested positive for COVID-19, she will not be competing this week. Cody’s not in the ballroom because he’s been with Cheryl all week, but they’re not out of the competition.

‘DWTS’ Week 2 Performances

The first performance of the night is Matt James and Lindsay Arnold’s samba. During his performance, Matt strips off his shirt and throws it at Bruno Tonioli! Unfortunately, Len Goodman is not a fan. He says Matt taking off his shirt was “totally unnecessary” and his hips were “nonexistent.” Derek Hough tells Matt to “think about those feet,” but he’s still a “great performer.” Carrie Ann Inaba criticizes the lift in the routine, and Lindsay’s a bit taken aback by it because it wasn’t intentional. Matt and Lindsay’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Len = 5; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 22 out of 40.

Next up is Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy with a gorgeous Viennese waltz. Derek raves over the “purity” in Olivia’s performance. Bruno says Olivia is doing “incredibly well” for a beginner. Carrie Ann loves seeing the “trust and vulnerability” in their dancing. Len commends Olivia on her “nice rotation” and the “nice mix of steps in and out of hold.” Olivia and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 27 out of 40.

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong take fierce to a whole new level with their sexy and groovy cha-cha. Bruno calls Kenya “simply irresistible” but makes note of her mistakes. Carrie Ann acknowledges the “rough start” but says Kenya ended the performance in an “amazing” way. Len says Kenya is “working those hips” in a fantastic way and calls the performance a “powerful full-on dance.” Kenya and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 24 out of 40.

The Miz and Witney Carson take on the tango for their second DWTS performance. Carrie Ann is amazed that The Miz was able to channel all of his energy into a “distinguished” routine. Len says there was “plenty of attack, very little finesse.” However, he mentions the “footwork was very good.” Derek admits he is “so impressed” with The Miz. The Miz and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 5; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 26 out of 40.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess show off their red-hot chemistry with their sexy rumba. Len is honest about the fact that he was not a fan of the performance. He says there was “very little I liked.” Bruno knows this was an “honest dance” and a “pure expression” of what they’re feeling, but it wasn’t “quite right.” Carrie Ann tells the couple to “build on the chemistry” they have and “sustain the movement.” Brian and Sharna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 5; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 23 out of 40.

Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov dance a fierce salsa. Derek points out Christine’s “great hip action.” Carrie Ann commends Christine on her “amazing” passion but says to “be careful with the dismount of the lift.” Len doesn’t think Christine will be the one to go home this week whatsoever. Christine and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 24 out of 40.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater dance the rumba to Jimmie’s own song! Bruno tells Jimmie he did a good job on his arms. Carrie Ann gets emotional over the performance. “I could not take my eyes off you,” Carrie Ann says, adding that Jimmie has “so much respect for the art form.” Len points out that the bottom half of Jimmie was a little weak, but his upper body was “really great.” Jimmie and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 27 out of 40.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten’s foxtrot is a beautiful tribute to Amanda’s late husband, Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 complications in 2020. They dance to “It Had To Be You,” which was Nick and Amanda’s wedding dance. Carrie Ann calls Amanda a “star.” Len loved the performance. “It was like butter on a hot muffin,” he says. Derek gushes that Amanda is “just a vision,” while Bruno raves she’s “absolutely radiant.” Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 32 out of 40.

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson rock the ballroom with their fabulous cha-cha. Len tells the girls that he’s “just seen my favorite Latin dance of the season.” Derek tells Jojo to contain her “energy” a little bit. Bruno says Jojo is “full of vitality and zest.” Jojo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 31 out of 40.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach tackle a rumba this week on DWTS. Derek says Iman was “so smooth, so effortless.” Bruno tells Iman that he “really appreciates” the work he put in this week. Len admits it was a “great improvement on last week.” Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 25 out of 40.

Martin Kove and Britt Stewart try to improve on last week’s score with their cha-cha. Bruno says he noticed more steps this time around, so this means Martin is “moving in the right direction.” Carrie Ann says it looks like Martin’s “having fun” and that’s what people respond to. Martin and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 4; Len = 3; Derek = 4; and Bruno = 4. Total score = 15 out of 40.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev dance a very dramatic rumba in week 2. Carrie Ann gushes that Melora has “such a knack for storytelling” with her body. Len points out to Artem that he would have liked a “few more recognizable steps” in this rumba. Derek tells Melora that her “movement is beautiful.” Melora and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 27 out of 40.

Even though they can’t be in the ballroom, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are still in the competition. The judges will base their scores on Cody and Cheryl’s taped performance of their salsa from rehearsal. Len tells Cody and Cheryl virtually that their salsa was “full of razzle and dazzle” and lots of salsa content. Carrie Ann admits that the performance was a “little bit lackluster,” but she knows it was only rehearsal. Cody and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 24 out of 40.

Mel C and Gleb Savchenko dance a stunning foxtrot to a Beatles song. Derek tells Mel C that she is a “gorgeous dancer.” Bruno is nearly speechless, but he does manage to rave that Mel was “fantastic.” Carrie Ann tells the Spice Girls singer that she has a “beautiful elegance.” Len gushes that Mel C “really did please” him this week. Mel C and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 30 out of 40.

The final performance of the night is from Suni Lee and Sasha Farber. They dance a fabulous cha-cha to a Cardi B song. Carrie Ann tells Suni that she noticed the gymnast gain confidence throughout the performance. Len commends her on a job well done and “performing much better” this week. Derek has to mention Suni’s amazing flip — in heels! — during the routine. Suni and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 28 out of 40.

The First Elimination Of Season 30

Now it’s time for the results. The first couples dancing next week are Iman and Daniella, Amanda and Alan, Suni and Sasha, Cody and Cheryl, Matt and Lindsay, Jojo and Jenna, Melora and Artem, Jimmie and Emma, Mel C and Gleb, and Olivia and Val. The next safe couple is The Miz and Witney, followed by Brian and Sharna. The last couple who is safe is… Kenya and Brandon. This means Martin and Britt are in the bottom two, along with Christine and Pasha.

Now it’s time for the judges to save one couple. Derek votes to save Christine and Pasha. Bruno agrees with Bruno, as well as Carrie Ann. Christine and Pasha will dance another week, which means Martin Kove has been eliminated.