Olivia Rodrigo Is Gorgeous In A Strapless Plunging Black Gown At Oscars Museum Party

Olivia Rodrigo looked so grown up when she stepped out at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in a black dress with a high slit.

Olivia Rodrigo is a total fashionista! The 18-year-old Disney star has already proved she can sing, dance, and act, now it seems she’s adding ‘fashion girl’ to that growing resume. After stepping out in a slew of gorgeous looks at The Met Gala, and the Video Music Awards just last week, she put on a sleek display as she walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on September 25. Olivia opted for a strapless black gown, which featured a plunging neckline and a high slit.

She also accessorized with black pumps and pulled her raven tresses back into a low bun, with a few loose strands framing her face. The “Good 4 U” chart topper added a red lip shade, which totally elevated the elegant look, as she walked the carpet at the museum opening. Other stars who attended the high-profile gala included Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Laura Dern, Anna Kendrick, Kate Hudson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Cher, and Queen Latifah.

While the A-listers got a peek at what’s on display inside, members of the public will be able to visit starting on September 30. As fans would know, the outing comes a couple of weeks after Olivia donned a different black outfit at the Met Gala. The “driver’s license” star made her first-ever appearance at the 2021 event, and slayed in a sheer lace catsuit designed by Saint Laurent. It featured feather detailing around her shoulders, and she pulled hair back in a sleek pony, while adding dangling silver earrings for fashion’s biggest night.

It was a busy week for the pop star, who also had a huge night at the VMAs. In addition to performing her hit song “good 4 u,” Olivia walked away as the winner of multiple awards, including Best New Artist. She said this past year has been the “most magical year of my life.”

During one acceptance speech, she gave a shoutout to “all of the other girls who write songs on their bedroom floor. There are a lot of people who will try to dim your light, but speaking your mind and sharing your heart are the most beautiful things in the world.” We can’t wait to see what she does next!