Bella Hadid Proves She’s Vaccinated By Sharing Selfie After Fans Argue That She Skipped Met Gala Like Nicki Minaj

Many fans speculated Bella Hadid didn’t get vaccinated because she skipped the Met Gala but she proved everyone wrong with her latest photo.

To everyone’s disappointment, Bella Hadid, 24, was noticeably missing from the 2021 Met Gala, which led fans to believe she wasn’t vaccinated. In order to attend the gala, guests had to show proof of vaccination, so they just assumed Bella didn’t get her shot, along with Nicki Minaj. However, Bella shot down rumors when she posted a photo to her Instagram stories of her getting a shot.

In the photo posted to Bella’s Instagram stories, she took a screenshot of her camera roll, showing that the photo was taken on August 6. Bella wore a pair of leggings, a tank top, a gray sweatshirt, and a face mask as she sat in the chair in the doctor’s office while the doctor administered the shot into her arm. The supermodel posted the photo writing, “For anyone concerned,” with a black heart.

Considering Nicki didn’t attend the event because she didn’t get vaccinated, people assumed Bella had the same reason. Nick shocked fans when she posted a tweet writing, “I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? ‘get vaccinated’ Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile.”

Nicki then followed up with another tweet, writing, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”