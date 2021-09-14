Watch

Conor McGregor Invites MGK To His Next Fight After Wild VMAs Clash

Conor McGregor speaks during a news conference for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts bouts, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday in Las Vegas UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts, Las Vegas, USA - 04 Oct 2018
Conor McGregor throws a punch at Machine Gun Kelly MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021
Conor McGregor poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov Saturday in Las Vegas UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts, Las Vegas, USA - 05 Oct 2018
Beef? What beef? After Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a scuffle at the MTV VMAs, the MMA icon said ‘all’s good’ and the rocker is ‘more than welcomed’ to watch his next fight.

If anyone was expecting Machine Gun Kelly to pull a Jake Paul and get into the ring to settle his score with Conor McGregor, don’t hold your breath. Two days after Conor, 33, and MGK, 31, got into an altercation at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the MMA fighter told Adam Glyn, a comedian and NYC-based street journalist behind Adam’s Apple, that there’s no beef to be squashed. “I’ll tell you what happened, man,” said Conor. “I’ll tell ya what it is. I’m free here in New York City. I’m back in New York.”

“I got to go to the Barclays Center again,” added McGregor. “I got to present an award. That’s just it. I was just going to have a good time — you know what I mean? That’s it. All love, all love. It’s all good.” Conor than said that MGK could “Come to the next fight” and watch him take on his next competitor. “Everyone’s more than welcome to come to my fights or come to the shows.” When asked if there was really “no beef” between them, a shocked Conor said, “I don’t even know the guy! I don’t him. Who is he? Telling me he’s been at the fights? Megan [Fox has] been at the fights for years. So, I know Megan. I don’t know the guy.” Conor stressed that there was “no problem,” and repeated his invite for MGK to “come to the fights.”

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV VMAs (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Conor and MGK (born Colson Baker) nearly came to blows before the MTV VMAs began. It’s unclear what exactly caused the fight, but multiple outlets have reported that Cono asked to take a photo with MGK, which the “Papercuts” singer turned down by the star’s team. There were reports that things got a bit heated, which “escalated into [MGK] pushing Conor,” and that resulted in McGregor stumbling back and spilling his drink. Conor allegedly chucked the remainder of his drink at MGK and Megan. In photos of the incident, Conor has his arm outstretched, as if he was taking a swing at Kelly (with Megan sandwiched between her boyfriend and the security guard restraining McGregor.)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly head to a Met Gala after party, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Megan Fox, left, and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center, in New York 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Machine Gun Kelly was spotted spending some quality time with his daughter Casie by doing some shopping together in Malibu, CA. The two were spotted sipping on some SunLife smoothies after checking out Sephora and a few other local shops. The Rocker and Rapper just came back from doing a surprise performance at Lollapalooza over the weekend in Chicago which was tightly packed and stirred up some Covid concerns. The artist was also accompanied by his famous girlfriend Megan Fox who watched safely from backstage. 02 Aug 2021 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly was spotted spending some quality time with his daughter Casie by doing some shopping together in Malibu, CA. The two were spotted sipping on some SunLife smoothies after checking out Sephora and a few other local shops. The Rocker and Rapper just came back from doing a surprise performance at Lollapalooza over the weekend in Chicago which was tightly packed and stirred up some Covid concerns. The artist was also accompanied by his famous girlfriend Megan Fox who watched safely from backstage. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775842_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly (Tom Hogan/INPHO/Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Afterward, Conor spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the incident, and denied that there was anything to it. “I just showed up,” he said.” I don’t even know the guy, to be honest with you. Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters —people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy.  I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”