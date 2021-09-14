Watch

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Had ‘Cheek Fat’ Removed In Surgery: ‘No Shame’

Chrissy Teigen
Global Citizen/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen Baby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2019 Wearing Georges Hobeika same outfit as catwalk model *10326633as
Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" at ArcLight Hollywood on LA Premiere of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie", Los Angeles, USA - 16 Sep 2019
Chrissy Teigen American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Nov 2016 WEARING YOUSEF AKBAR
Christine Teigen 87th Academy Awards, Oscars, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 22 Feb 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

Chrissy Teigen revealed that she underwent a cosmetic surgical procedure to get fat removed from her cheeks. And so far, Chrissy is pleased with the results.

Chrissy Teigen, 35, was open and honest with her fans about the latest cosmetic surgery she got done. The mother of two took to her Instagram Stories on Sept. 12 to admit she got fat surgically removed from her cheeks, and proudly showed off the results. “I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” Chrissy informed her followers while pointing to her right cheek. “And since i quite drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it,” the model added.

Chrissy had no apologies for undergoing the surgery. She captioned her clip, “no shame in my dr diamond game,” and tagged plastic surgeon Jason Diamond in the footage. Dr. Diamond is actually known for starring in the E! reality series Dr. 90210 and Netflix reality series Celebrity Plastic Surgeons. As seen on his website, he’s worked with celebrities like Giuliana RancicShay Mitchell, Sofia Richie, Scott DisickHilary Duff, Kim Kardashian, and more.

The procedure done on Chrissy involves the removal of buccal fat pads in cheeks, which thins the cheeks and defines facial angles, according to Healthline. The full recovery period takes about 3 weeks, and involves a days-long liquid diet and special mouthwash. Swelling and bruising is possible, but should diminish quickly, per Healthline.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen (Photo: Global Citizen/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen: PICS

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk home from eating lunch at Jack's Wife Freda in Soho,New York City Pictured: Chrissy Teigen,John Legend Ref: SPL5242557 300721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending a birthday party with their kids. Pictured: John Legend BACKGRID USA 30 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending a birthday party with their kids. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend BACKGRID USA 30 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

While Chrissy looked to be in good spirits after her procedure, it’s known that she’s been going through a hard time lately. In July, she opened up about her mental health in a lengthy IG post, revealing that she has been “depressed” amid her newfound membership in the “cancel club” following her bullying controversy. Both media personality Courtney Stodden and fashion designer Michael Costello have accused the cookbook author of cyberbullying.

“Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life,” she wrote in her lengthy post. “Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot.” Chrissy later added, “I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day… If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!”