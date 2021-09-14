Bobby Bones Reveals Why He Had A ‘No Phone’ Policy At His Wedding To Caitlin Parker: ‘It Was Amazing’

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker’s July 17th wedding was a stunning backyard fete. Bobby spoke to HL about the beautiful nuptials & how they made sure they were present all night.

While everyone loves snapping away when the bride walks down the aisle, or taking selfies with your +1 on the dance floor, Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker implemented a ‘No Phone’ rule at their July 17th wedding, and the radio host says it made it all the difference. “Some people had told us that the night is going to fly by and we’re just going to take pictures the whole time. And we were like, ‘We don’t want to do that,'” Bobby explained on the HollywoodLife Podcast, while discussing his ongoing partnership with DogChow for Service Dog Awareness Month. “So we had a check in spot, and it was right by her garage, and everybody checked their phones. And I remember the wedding — every part of it — it didn’t sweep me away, because of the no phones rule. It was really amazing.”

While Bobby was in charge of getting the performers for the big day, he admitted that Caitlin did pretty much “everything else.” “I’m not going to take any credit for planning the wedding because when it happened, it was all kind of a surprise to me once I got there! She found a lot on Pinterest and worked with the wedding planner,” he said. “We just had such a great wedding.” The DWTS alum added that on his side of the wedding day planning, he got Dan + Shay, Ronnie Dunn and Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts to each take the stage for special performances. “The fact that there were no phones, everyone was able to just be in the moment and enjoy it. And it was a really special night,” Bobby added.

This September, Bobby has once again joined forces with DogChow and its fourth annual Service Dog Salute campaign to bring awareness to the brand’s new documentary short film that highlights the life-changing benefits service dogs can provide to veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Titled “Even Heroes Need Heroes,” the film follows three veterans on their unique journeys of hope and healing alongside a PTSD service dog.

“I realized many years ago that it costs $20,000 to get a service dog to a service member that comes back and has PTSD, and you would think that we would have all the tools for our veterans when they come back, but often we don’t. And they’re left trying to fend for themselves,” Bobby explained. Last year, Bobby and DogChow worked to get the PAWS Act enacted, which requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to implement a grant program for the purpose of pairing service dogs with eligible veterans. Now, the goal is to get the funding for that to happen.

“The goal is for people to see this documentary. Hopefully, they’re moved by it. And then hopefully, they can help after they watch the documentary,” Bobby said. The new documentary, viewable at DogChow.com/service, features veteran and PTSD service dog pairs Shannon and Pepper, Tishawna and Archie, and Andy and Thanos, as they learn how to navigate post-service challenges such as night terrors, emotional detachment and hypervigilance.