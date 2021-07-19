Bobby Bones Marries Fiancee Caitlin Parker At Their Nashville Home — See Her Gorgeous Dress

Bobby Bones & Caitlin Parker are officially married as the couple tied the knot in Nashville & Catilin stunned in her wedding gown!

It’s official – Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker are married! The couple got married at their gorgeous home in Nashville, and they both look stunning in their wedding day attire. Caitlin, 29, opted to wear a sleeveless white Galia Lahav gown with a plunging V-neckline. The gown was completely sheer and featured pretty floral embellishments. Meanwhile, Bobby, 41, looked dapper in a custom black suit and bow tie by Alton Lane. You can see the photos right here!

Caitlin found her dress at The Dress Theory Nashville and she told PEOPLE, “It was probably the third dress that I tried on, and I knew it immediately. I had five girls with me and three of them started crying! It was the absolute opposite of what I thought that I wanted from the start — completely different.” As for her glam, she kept her blonde hair down in beachy waves, which was done by Sarah Klein, while her subtle, yet gorgeous makeup was done by Marz Collins.

The happy couple got married on July 17 and they chose their Nashville home because they love it. “We love home. We picked this place out together — that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple. And so she thought, ‘What if we got married here?'” Bobby told PEOPLE.

Caitlin was completely aligned with Bobby about the venue, saying, “It was such a big gesture for Bobby to want to get a home for us both, that had some of my touches. We got to start fresh. For me, it really wasn’t even a question. It was just — if we’re getting married in Nashville, we’re getting married at the house.”