Kristen Stewart Is Pretty In Pink Wearing Metallic Top & Trousers At 2021 Met Gala – Photos

Kristen Stewart looked absolutely amazing when she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in this pink top & white trousers.

Kristen Stewart, 31, looked gorgeous when she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13. This year’s theme was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ and Kristen did not disappoint when she arrived in this ensemble. She rocked a long-sleeve metallic pink button-down top with a ruffled neckline and she chose to keep the shirt unbuttoned, revealing a white tank top underneath. She styled the blouse with a pair of high-waisted baggy white trousers with black stripes down the legs.

As for her glam, Kristen threw her newly dyed strawberry blonde hair back into a high ponytail with the front of her hair done up in a bouffant. A sultry cat-eye and rosy cheeks completed her makeup for the evening.

We were totally surprised with Kristen’s look for the event because you never know what she’s going to wear to a red carpet. Her style is so versatile and she switches between edgy grunge and feminine – so we were pleasantly surprised to see her in this pink get-up.

Lately, Kristen has been on a roll with her outfits and she was just at the Venice Film Festival where she slayed all of her looks. One of our favorite outfits from her was at the photocall for her new film, Spencer, on Sept. 3. She rocked a Chanel romper with tiny shorts. The one-piece, long-sleeve black tweed Chanel romper featured chunky gold buttons down the front and four pockets on the top and bottom.