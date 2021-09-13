Ayesha Curry Stuns In Intricate Beaded Dress For Met Gala With Steph Curry

For the first time ever, Ayesha and Steph Curry attended the Met Gala on Sept. 13. The lovebirds looked picture-perfect in their coordinating red carpet outfits.

Ayesha Curry turned heads as she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala with her husband, Steph Curry, on Sept. 13. The hot couple definitely did not disappoint with their looks for the high-profile fashion event. This was actually the first time that these two attended the Met Gala, and they proved that they definitely belonged with their ensembles.

Ayesha was sparkling in her beaded gown, which featured intricate jewels strewn throughout the dress. The Jason Bolden outfit had a thigh-high slit, allowing the cookbook author to put some major leg on display. She completed her look by holding a gold clutch in one hand, with her hair pulled back into a slick, tight braid that cascaded down one side. She also rocked a simple necklace that matched the sparkling dress.

Meanwhile, Steph was also wearing Jason Bolden for his debut Met Gala look. The basketball star’s suit included silver beading on one shoulder, which matched Ayesha’s dress. There was also a belt across his midsection, and he looked super handsome and put together — a long way from the basketball court, right?!

Although this was the first time that Steph made his way to the Met Ball, he certainly isn’t the first athlete to make a splash on the red carpet. In 2021, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka also turned heads with their red carpet looks. Meanwhile, Tom Brady is generally a staple on the red carpet with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. Of course, with the event taking place in September, rather than May, this year, the football star is in the middle of his NFL season, so there may have been some scheduling conflicts in 2021 for the power couple!

The 2021 Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Other stars to attend the high-profile event included Timothee Chalamet, Maisie Williams, Brooklyn Beckham, Billie Eilish, Nicola Peltz, Lorde and many more.