Watch

Lil Nas X Strips Down To Sparkly Pink Boxer Briefs For ‘Industry Baby’ Performance At MTV VMAs

Getty Images for MTV
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS) View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

If there’s one thing we know for sure it’s that ‘Industry Baby’ rapper Lil Nas X sure knows how to put on a good show!

Lil Nas X hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in two years on Sept. 12, and he did not disappoint. The 22-year-old rapper performed his most recent hit singles, “Industry Baby” and “Call Me By You Name” inside Brooklyn’s very own Barclays Center.

He first came out on stage in a high school band uniform before stripping down, taking his shirt off and dancing in a pair of bright pink pants. Then, after he was joined by Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X stripped down even more to nothing but a pair of sparkly pink boxer briefs. He then proceeded to grab his crotch and hump the air during a sexy, choreographed dance in a fake prison shower — it was everything we wanted and more! Want to see what we’re talking about? Just watch the video below.

This, obviously, isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has wowed a crowd with an electrifying performance. In June, he caused quite a stir online when he kissed his male backup dancer, Yai Ariza, at the 2021 BET Awards during a performance of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

And, of course, we can’t forget about Lil Nas X’s Saturday Night Live performance from this past May, when he ripped his leather pants and danced on a stripper pole. Like we said, this man knows how to deliver an amazing performance.

Related Gallery

VMAs Red Carpet 2021 -- See Lil Nas X & More Arrivals

Lil Nas XMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021
Megan Fox, left, and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center, in New York 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021
Megan Fox arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center, in New York 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021

Lil Nas X at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12, 2021. (Getty Images for MTV)

Lil Nas X went into the show nominated for five awards. Camila Cabello, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, and Olivia Rodrigo also took the stage this evening and helped the VMAs celebrate the best of music videos from the past year.

 