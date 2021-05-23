Lil Nas X Rips Pants During Sexy ‘SNL’ Performance After Surprise Cameo In Pride Celebration Sketch

Lil Nas X made his ‘SNL’ performance debut with a super sexy performance that brought the heat. He kept a sense of humor about his wardrobe mishap on Twitter!

Lil Nas X, 22, just hit a career milestone! The Georgia native made his SNL debut on May 21 with song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and it was almost too hot for TV. He showed off his insanely ripped body as he gyrated and danced on stage, including using a stripper pole that was positioned center stage. He didn’t miss a beat as he kept the seductive vibes going with his equally as fit dancers.

“I’m not fazed, only here to sin/If Eve ain’t in your garden, you know that you can,” he crooned in the song, wearing leather pants. “Call me when you want, call me when you need/Call me in the morning, I’ll be on the way,” he also sings on the track. Towards the end, he had a wardrobe malfunction as his tight pants inadvertently ripped while he was dancing! He kept a sense of humor about the whole thing, though, taking to Twitter right after.

NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

“NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV,” he quipped on the social media platform right after, adding, “i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo.” The hot performance came after his surprise cameo during a pride sketch with Bowen Yang and the one and only Kate McKinnon as they got ready to celebrate after a year “inside.” Lil Nas X looked hilarious as he sashayed around with a bow, clearly ready for the party!

His SNL appearance comes days after he dropped fire new single “Sun Goes Down,” which was announced on May 13. In the video, Lil Nas X — née Montero Lamar Hill — goes back in time to help his 2017 self who was then just a high school student. His dad R. L. Stafford even make a cameo in the clip, which shows the artist going into a meditative state while wearing a white suit. The latest drop is the follow up to his hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

“Nothings ever what we expect/But they keep asking where I go next/Oh, we’re chasing as the sun set/Got my mind on you/Doesn’t matter where we are are are are,” he croons in the song. He previously revealed the tune was inspired by a time where he was “struggling inside” and “hating” himself, to the point of not wanting to “live anymore.” He added via Twitter, “I try my best to uplift him. can’t wait to share this song and video with you guys on Friday. this one is really special to me,” in reference to the video.