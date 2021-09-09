Nicki Minaj Reveals Whether She Wants More Kids Nearly 1 Year After Giving Birth To ‘Papa Bear’

A sibling for Papa Bear? Nicki Minaj says she wants to expand her family one year after welcoming her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

After giving birth to her son last year, Nicki Minaj revealed that she wants to expand her family. The rapper, 38, fielded fan questions via Twitter Q&A on Thursday, Sept. 9, discussing all things family and career. When a fan asked whether her 11-month-old son — whose name she has not yet publicly disclosed but has affectionately nicknamed “Papa Bear” — would be her only child with husband Kenneth Petty or if she wanted her “family to grow,” Nicki responded with a “grow.”

The new mom also offered insights on motherhood during the Q&A. When one Twitter fan asked how she has changed as a person since welcoming “Papa Bear” last September, Nicki replied, “More patience & understanding with everyone. He makes me so happy.” Elsewhere, the “Super Bass” artist provided more context of her son’s hilarious interruption of her Instagram Live on Tuesday.

More patience & understanding with everyone. He makes me so happy. https://t.co/hUQQodAs8L — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2021

While addressing her Instagram followers earlier this week, a loud banging could be heard off camera. After a while of not noticing it, Nicki ultimately called over to her son, “Papa, what’s the problem?” The noise only got louder after that, and husband Kenneth could be heard off camera saying to his son, “Papa, come on, come on.”

With laugh emojis in tow, a Twitter follower asked the rapper about the commotion from the other day. “He was banging on his desk,” Nicki explained. “Not gonna say who thought it made any damn sense to get him a desk b4 he can even sit there alone.” Adding with an eye roll emoji, she said, “soon as we walk away he gets to banging. He’s been very strong since he was in my stomach & no one used to believe me when I’d complain.”

He was banging on his desk. Not gonna say who thought it made any damn sense to get him a desk b4 he can even sit there alone chile but 🥴🙄 soon as we walk away he gets to banging. He’s been very strong since he was in my stomach & no one used to believe me when I’d complain 😩 https://t.co/HLg988uk77 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2021

During the Q&A, Nicki also revealed that she was slated to perform at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, set to air live from New York on September 12 at 8 p.m. EST, but she “pulled out.” She tweeted, “I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV.” And later added, “Next year we there baby.”

I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby. https://t.co/QkueA9fcOu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2021

This year, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and Machine Gun Kelly, among others, are slated to hit the VMAs stage for performances. Justin leads this year’s artist nominees, garnering seven noms overall. He’s followed by Megan Thee Stallion, who received six nominations.