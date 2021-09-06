See Pics & Video

Rihanna & Nicki Minaj Appear To Squash Rumored Feud As They Reunite For Hang Out With Beaus — Photos

A family affair! Rihanna and Nicki Minaj appeared to squash their former feud as they reunited for a night with their beaus A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty.

Baddies! Rihanna, 33, and Nicki Minaj, 38, snapped some photos together at a recent hang out that included their partners A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty! Nicki took to Instagram to share snaps from the recent outing to her Instagram on Sept. 6, also revealing that her adorable baby son (who she nicknamed “Papa Bear”) was present.

In the first photo, Rihanna was beaming as she snuggled up to both A$AP and Nicki’s son, sweetly holding the baby’s hand. “#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn,” Nicki captioned the post, referencing the two ladies’ Caribbean heritage (Nicki is Trinidadian, and Rihanna hails from the island of Barbados). The Savage X Fenty Lingerie designer was absolutely glowing in the photo, sporting a sultry black dress along with a bold red lip and bright matching nail.

In the next post, the two showed off their glam makeup and hair in a selfie-filmed video by Nicki. Both ladies looked flawless as they posed and moved around for the camera. “Caribbean tings, you know what I’m sayin’?” Rihanna cheekily said during the short clip. Nicki opted to sport her signature bold cat eye and pink lip gloss, adding a dash of sparkle with her glitter eye shadow and plenty of highlighter.

The two ladies have shared a lengthy friendship, dating back to their 2010 collaboration “Fly,” which appeared on Nicki’s Pink Friday album. That same year, they also did the track “Raining Men” for Rih’s Loud LP. Sometime after 2018, however, both Rihanna and Nicki unfollowed each other. They never addressed the rumored feud, but fans on social media believed it could have been related to Nicki’s beef with Remy Ma.

In 2019, the beef seemed to come up again during an episode of Nicki’s Queen Radio show on Apple Music. A fan called in to inquire about the tea around “the Rihanna situation,” prompting Nicki to reply, “What Rihanna situation?” and abruptly hanging up. In 2021, the ladies followed each other again on social media — seemingly clearing the air! Here’s to their renewed friendship and some potential new music.