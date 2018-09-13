Rihanna Unfollows Cardi B On Instagram: Is She Taking Nicki Minaj’s Side In Feud?

Does this mean what we think it means? It looks like Rihanna just subtly weighed in on the Cardi/Nicki feud. Take a look at the evidence!

Rihanna, 30, is no longer neutral when it comes to the major feud brewing between Cardi B, 25, and Nicki Minaj, 35. The rappers have been butting heads ever since the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 7. Recall that Cardi threw her shoe at Nicki, left with a bump on her forehead and claimed that the “Ganja Burn” singer had bashed her baby Kulture and motherhood skills. Yikes! This resulted in a rollercoaster of a ride between the two as Nicki called the accusations “clown sh*t” on her Queen Radio show and Cardi posted some very pointed pics on Instagram. But the fight has been expanding as more and more stars choose sides. Rihanna was the latest to pick a team when she unfollowed Cardi on Instagram on Sept. 13, according to MTO News.

The “Work” singer was in the middle of her successful Savage x Fenty show at NYFW, but somehow found the time to make this major social media move. Screenshots don’t lie! We just wonder when she did this. Rihanna spent last night in Brooklyn where models of all sizes and colors walked a faux grass catwalk in gorgeous lingerie. When it ended, RiRi hit the runway herself in a sheer brown dress and lace-up sandals. And her night didn’t stop there! She ended up at 1Oak in Manhattan for the show’s after-party, sporting a hot leather dress.

But at some point, Rihanna hit that unfollow bottom — and she isn’t the first person to side with Nicki! In fact, her ex Chris Brown is supporting the “Ganja Burn” singer as well, a source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris is loving the drama between Nicki and Cardi,” the insider said. “He is glad this is one beef that he is not involved in, so he can enjoy all the action and just watch. He has known Nicki for years and is on her team for this one.”

Tiny and T.I., on the other hand, are reportedly trying to stay neutral in this fight because they’re close with both Nicki and Cardi. It’s bad enough watching the two female rappers go head to head, but only time will tell how many others in the rap game are going to get involved.