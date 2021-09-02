See Pics

Carrie Underwood Hits The Stage In Short Shorts For CMA Summer Jam Performance

carrie underwood
Hunter Berry/CMA
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform at “CMA Summer Jam” on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville. "CMA Summer Jam" airs on ABC Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Miranda Lambert performs at “CMA Summer Jam” Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville. "CMA Summer Jam" airs on ABC Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform at “CMA Summer Jam” on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville. "CMA Summer Jam" airs on ABC Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Luke Bryan performs at “CMA Summer Jam” on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville. "CMA Summer Jam" airs on ABC Thursday, September 2, 2021. View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

While performing at CMA Summer Jam, Carrie Underwood wore a pair of black shorts, paired with a fringed top, to belt out her hits.

The biggest names in country music gather to perform at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater at the end of July 2021. The event was for CMA Summer Jam, which will air in a three-hour special on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Carrie Underwood was one of the stars in attendance, and she absolutely captivated the crowd with her performance. During her set, Carrie sang two of her most iconic songs, “Last Name” and “Church Bells.” She was also joined by Dwight Yoakam for duets of “Guitars Cadillacs” and “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.”

carrie underwood
Carrie Underwood performs at CMA Summer Jam. (Hunter Berry/CMA)

As always, Carrie looked beyond amazing when she took the stage. She opted to wear a pair of high-waisted black distressed denim shorts with a black tank top tucked in. On top of her tank, Carrie donned a silver bedazzled crop jacket that was covered in jewels and gems and each sleeve was covered in long, sparkly silver glitter fringe. She topped her look off with heels and a pair of massive hoop earrings.

carrie underwood
Carrie Underwood rocks out at CMA Summer Jam. (Hunter Berry/CMA)

Related Gallery

Carrie Underwood's Sexiest Photos Of All Time

Carrie Underwood arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla 2021 Latin American Music Awards, Sunrise, United States - 15 Apr 2021 Wearing Iris Van Herpen
Carrie Underwood 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019 Wearing Nicolas Jebran
Carrie Underwood American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018

Carrie always makes a statement, no matter what the occasion is, and she surely did not disappoint when she performed in this fabulous outfit. As for her glam, she kept her platinum blonde hair down in effortless beach waves while parted in the middle and rocked a sultry smokey eye.

Between her performance and her outfit – Carrie absolutely slayed CMA Summer Jam and we are loving her country-glam ensemble.