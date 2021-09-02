Carrie Underwood Hits The Stage In Short Shorts For CMA Summer Jam Performance

While performing at CMA Summer Jam, Carrie Underwood wore a pair of black shorts, paired with a fringed top, to belt out her hits.

The biggest names in country music gather to perform at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater at the end of July 2021. The event was for CMA Summer Jam, which will air in a three-hour special on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Carrie Underwood was one of the stars in attendance, and she absolutely captivated the crowd with her performance. During her set, Carrie sang two of her most iconic songs, “Last Name” and “Church Bells.” She was also joined by Dwight Yoakam for duets of “Guitars Cadillacs” and “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.”

As always, Carrie looked beyond amazing when she took the stage. She opted to wear a pair of high-waisted black distressed denim shorts with a black tank top tucked in. On top of her tank, Carrie donned a silver bedazzled crop jacket that was covered in jewels and gems and each sleeve was covered in long, sparkly silver glitter fringe. She topped her look off with heels and a pair of massive hoop earrings.

Carrie always makes a statement, no matter what the occasion is, and she surely did not disappoint when she performed in this fabulous outfit. As for her glam, she kept her platinum blonde hair down in effortless beach waves while parted in the middle and rocked a sultry smokey eye.

Between her performance and her outfit – Carrie absolutely slayed CMA Summer Jam and we are loving her country-glam ensemble.