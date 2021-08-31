Sunny Hostin Proudly Drops Her Son Gabriel, 19, Off At Harvard To Begin College — Sweet Photos

‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin said goodbye to her son Gabriel as the teenager officially started his college career at Harvard University.

Sunny Hostin‘s “baby boy” is officially a college student! The View co-host, 52, dropped off her son Gabriel, 19, at Harvard University on Monday, August 30, and she commemorated the bittersweet moment with a slideshow of photos from the goodbye. Sunny’s parents, William and Rosa, and her 15-year-old daughter Paloma, whom she shares with husband Emmanuel Hostin, accompanied Sunny and Gabriel on the journey to the Massachusetts-based Ivy League school and all shared emotional hugs with Gabriel as they sent him off on his new journey.

Gabriel looked super excited to officially start college. Sunny snapped a photo of the teen with a big smile in his dorm room, where he’ll be living for the next year. The teen posed for more photos outside his dorm building with his loved ones, and he gave Sunny a big hug and kiss on the head as the mother-son duo embraced to say their goodbyes. As expected, Sunny was emotional about the massive change for the family and delivered a frowning face as she and Paloma — who was in tears — got back in the car to return home.

“So we dropped our ‘baby boy’ off at college,” Sunny captioned her post. “It was all going so well until little sis started crying – thanks Paloma! We are all so very proud and we know you will change the world Gabriel. You are brilliant, humble and most importantly, kind. Here’s to a great adventure my sweet boy,” the lawyer added.

Gabriel got accepted into Harvard University back in March 2020, and Sunny filmed the exact moment that her son opened the acceptance email from the prestigious school. “It says congratulations,” Gabriel said in the video, as Sunny, Emmanuel and the rest of the family broke out in celebratory cheers. “Yes, you just got into Harvard,” Sunny proudly told her son as she gave him a giant hug.

As Gabriel focuses on his studies at Harvard, Sunny will be getting back to The View‘s NYC studio for the first time since March 2020 when season 25 premieres on Tuesday, September 7. Sunny, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines will be joined by a lineup of conservative female guest hosts — including Condoleezza Rice, Gretchen Carlson, Eboni K. Williams and more — until they find their permanent replacement for Meghan McCain.