‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Preview: Whitney Admits She Has ‘Anxiety’ Ahead Of Baby News

Whitney admits she’s ‘nervous’ over possibly getting bad news ahead of her meeting with a fertility specialist in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life.’

Whitney Way Thore is preparing for the future, and the nerves are settling in. She has an appointment with a fertility specialist named Dr. Tamer Yalcinkaya to talk about her prospects when it comes to having a child in the future. Whitney admits she’s just “really nervous that I’m going to get some news I don’t want to hear” in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 31 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

“I have anxiety because I want to be the one that decides if I’m going to have a baby and how I’m going to do it,” Whitney says. “I don’t want the decision made for me. That is something that I’m certain about. I do not want the decision taken away from me or made for me by my body.”

Thankfully, Whitney gets very good news. She has 15 prospective eggs in her right ovary and just as many in her left ovary. “This is still way above average,” Dr. Yalcinkaya says. Whitney can finally breathe. “I am so relieved,” she tells the doctor.

Whitney says her “ultimate goal would be to just do this naturally with a real human being.” However, she doesn’t want to “jump the gun” and is determined to have options. Whitney brings up to the doctor that he mentioned surrogacy for her, but she notes that she would like the child to be “biologically mine.”

Dr. Yalcinkaya says freezing her eggs is a way for Whitney to do that. “We could work on it as early as your next cycle,” he tells her. When Whitney leaves the appointment, she’s hopeful that next time they’ll be taking some eggs out. She’s thrilled that she won’t have to “constantly worry with every passing day that I could never have biological children.” My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 8 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.