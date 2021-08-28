Interview

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Confirms Romance With BF Sam Hine As She Describes Her 'Perfect Date'

Weekend Writer

Ella Emhoff has confirmed romance rumors with magazine editor Sam Hine, just weeks after the pair were spotted kissing on a boat.

Ella Emhoff, 22, has officially confirmed she’s dating magazine editor Sam Hine, 27! The couple, who have previously been spotted packing on the PDA and kissing on a boat, have been romantically linked for a few months. The daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and his first wife Kerstin Emhoff, opened up in a new interview with Vanity Fair about her personal life, as she revealed she’s dating the GQ editor.

The outlet also noted that Ella’s idea of a perfect date is “a stop at the market, buying the wackiest produce, and figuring out what to cook with it. She also insists on adding soft-boiled eggs when and wherever possible.” Since graduating from Parson’s School of Design in May, she has fully immersed herself in the modeling world, despite some protesting from her father.

“My dad asks me very often, ‘So have you reconsidered law school?’ And I keep saying, ‘Doug, not happening. I’m going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist,'” she explained. As for her other big life decisions, Ella also revealed she was ditching her mullet. “I am growing my hair out. Heard it here first. It had its moment, and I want to move on from the mullet. I’m ready for the big curly mane.”

The step-daughter of Kamala Harris also recently made her Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week debut for luxury fashion brand Balenciaga. She stunned in a black two-piece suit, an oversized floor-length coat, and slicked back hair. The 22-year-old’s Parisian debut came a few months after she made her debut at New York Fashion Week in February, at the Proenza Schouler show.

In a conversation with Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, she detailed her pre-show jitters. “I definitely lost a little sleep the night before,” she said at the time. “I mean I’m walking for the first time, I’m in a professional environment for the first time… It was a very epic first experience with the fashion world.”