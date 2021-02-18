Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Walks The Runway In 3 Stylish Looks During NYFW Show – Watch

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has made her NYFW modeling debut. The design student wowed during the Proenza Schouler show in several stunning looks.

Ella Emhoff has gone from Parsons School of Design student to New York Fashion Week model. The 21-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, was signed by New York’s IMG models on Jan. 28, and how she’s officially hit the runway. Since none of the shows were done in person due to COVID-19, Ella was seen walking in Proenza Schouler‘s show along an outdoor wall at the Parrish Art Museum in Southhampton, NY. You can see the photos and video of Ella in the designs here, and the label’s entire six minute Fall/Winter 2021 showing including Ella here.

Proenza Schouler’s NYFW show went down online at 11 am EST on Feb. 18, and Ella posted a video of her fierce walk to her Instagram account. She was wearing a black pantsuit with one white button in the middle of her chest. It revealed her bare torso underneath, with low-slung trousers that included a belt line of fabric just above the waistline.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has made her NYFW runway debut. She’s seen here at one of her stepmom’s campaign rallies in Oakland, CA in Jan. 2019. Photo credit: AP.

Ella posed in the pantsuit in several photos on her Instagram, along with the video of her walking the “runway” to show how the garment moved in person. She looked gorgeous and natural with light makeup and her short brunette curls. Ella wore her own round, gold-rimmed glasses that she wears in real life.

Ella modeled a second Proenza Schouler design in one of the photos she posted. It featured a high-neck yellow and black patterned shirt underneath a gorgeous black leather trench coat. The garment included wide lapels and a wide belt with a buckle that cinched around Ella’s trim waist. She also appeared in the show in a another design featuring a long grey coat with a fuzzy black lapel and loose matching grey trousers.

Ella Emhoff became a fashion star on inauguration day by wearing a stylish coat with crystal accents. Photo credit: AP.

“Thank you thank you thank you @proenzaschouler. Couldn’t have worked with a better duo <3,” she wrote in her Instagram caption, referring to Proenza Schouler’s designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. Ella added, “and @hunterabrams cause you are simply a shining light,” to her photographer. Ella had previously shown her love and respect for the brand by taping an in-person panel discussion with Jack and Lazaro as part of New York Fashion Week: The Talks, a fashion-related cultural conversation For that event, she wore a yellow shirt with black and white tie-dye pattens throughout it and black trousers.

Ella — who’s dad Doug Emhoff has been married to Harris since 2014 — caught the attention of designers and modeling agencies when she wowed with her incredible style at her stepmom’s swearing in on Jan. 20, 2021. For inauguration day, Ella donned a long, tan Miu Miu tartan coat with copper and orange crystal-encrusted shoulders embellishments. As if that wasn’t eye catching enough, the garment featured a dramatic white pilgrim collar with scalloped edging. Ella was declared the style star of the inauguration, and IMG models — the home of power names including Gisele Bundchen, Gigi Hadid and sister Bella Hadid — signed her just eight days later for representation.