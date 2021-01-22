Doug Emhoff’s Ex-Wife Was At Inauguration As VP Kamala Harris Was Sworn In: ‘So Excited’

The inauguration was a family affair for Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff, whose ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff was front and center in family photos at the Capitol! See the snaps and learn more about the family!

One big happy family! Doug Emhoff‘s ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff was in attendance at the inauguration, where his current wife Kamala Harris was officially sworn in as the first female, Black American and South Asian American Vice President in U.S. history. And, for those who are sniffing around for some sort of scandalous family drama — you’re looking in the wrong place. Kerstin, who appears to have a very amicable co-parenting relationship with her ex, is a proud supporter and close friend of Vice President Harris.

Kerstin — who shares two children with the Second Gentlemen, Cole and Ella Emhoff — shared a number of photos from the family’s Inauguration Day festivities to Instagram. On January 20, Kerstin posed in front of Lincoln Memorial with her son and daughter. “Here we go!” she wrote in the caption of her post, which included a snap of the trio wearing matching black face masks.

In a separate post, Kerstin shared a candid snap of her children as they made their way down the steps of the United States Capitol. “My babies,” she wrote alongside the smiling photo of the brother and sister. A third photo showed Kerstin and Ella standing outside near the Capitol. The proud mom gave a shoutout to her fashionable daughter, who she gushed “made quite a splash” on Inauguration Day — which is a true statement.

Ella, a budding artist and design student, stole the show on Wednesday with her chic style and poised presence. After she made a splash on social media, due in part to her embellished, striped coat, Ella became the unofficial, official breakout fashion star of the inauguration. Additionally, Kerstin tagged a few big-name designers, including Miu Miu and Gucci, in her post with Ella.