Tristan Thompson Mocked For Advising Fans On How To ‘Improve’ Life: ‘Same For Relationships’

After Tristan Thompson gave some life advice on social media, fans pointed out that he should probably take the words of wisdom himself amidst his issues with Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to give advice to his fans. “Want to improve your health, your career, your life?” he wrote, “Keep showing up. Keep showing up. Keep showing up.” Along with the message, he included several photos of himself practicing basketball. However, despite the inspiring message, Tristan was mocked by fans in the comments section.

“Improve being a better partner,” one person wrote, while another added, “How about improving relationships?” There were dozens of similar comments, with another person saying, “Practice what you preach,” and someone else writing, “Same thing to relationships.” Over the last several years, Tristan has made headlines for his ups and downs with Khloe Kardashian. He was caught cheating on her twice before she broke up with him in January 2019, but they reconciled amidst 2020, and were officially back together by the beginning of 2021. However, earlier this summer, rumors of Tristan allegedly being unfaithful surfaced once again, and he and Khloe reportedly split yet another time (neither of the stars have confirmed the new cheating rumors or breakup).

In recent weeks, Khloe and Tristan have been spotted together a few times, although always with their daughter, True Thompson, 3. However, amidst the sightings, Khloe has been facing some backlash from critics who are convinced that she’s taken Tristan back. Earlier this month, one person tweeted that Khloe had “no self-worth” in response to a tabloid report that the reality star had taken Tristan back. “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?” Khloe wrote back. “I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

Regardless of her own issues with Tristan, Khloe has always been clear that she wants the NBA star in True’s life. This basketball season, he’ll be playing for the Sacramento Kings, so his home base will be much closer to Khloe and True in Los Angeles, compared to his previous seasons in Ohio and Boston.