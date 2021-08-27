See Pics

Simone Biles & BF Jonathan Owens Match In Orange As They Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary

simone biles and jonathan owens
Kyle Okita/CSM/Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Simone Biles - Women's Balance Beam Final Artistic Gymnastics, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 03 Aug 2021
Simone Biles wins the bronze medal - Women's Balance Beam Final Artistic Gymnastics, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 03 Aug 2021
Simone Biles - Artistic Gymnastic, Women's Team FinalArtistic Gymnastic, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 27 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer

The couple that color coordinates together, stays together. Simone Biles twins in orange with boyfriend Jonathan Owens in a new anniversary post.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are celebrating a relationship milestone! The Olympic gymnast, 24, and her football player boyfriend, 26, have hit the “past 1 year” mark of their romance. Simone shared a series of snapshots of the duo as they color coordinate in orange tops. They also twin with their matching light-washed ripped jeans and white sneakers.

“oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year,” Simone captioned the post. “so happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME.”

The couple have been dating since March 2020. In an interview with TODAY in January, Simone opened up about her and her boyfriend’s similar personalities. “I just love him,” the gymnast said. “We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor… He’s an athlete too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

While speaking to the Wall Street Journal in July, the gymnast explained they met after she slid into the athlete’s DMs on Instagram. “He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi.” she said. “And then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples On Date Night -- Photos Of Chrissy Teigen With John Legend & More

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - David Foster and Katharine McPhee share a kiss as they leave the San Vicente Bungalows after a dinner date. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Jaden Smith sparks dating rumors with Madison Pettis while spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The two were extra close and cozy as they shared multiple long hugs and were reportedly flirting with each other. She gazed into his eyes countless times and he was a gentleman walking her to her car.Pictured: Jaden Smith, Madison PettisBACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
John legend is spotted with his wife Christine Teigen in in Portofino having a romantic dinner and eating a good ice cream. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: John Legend,Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: Black mamba / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457837_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Jonathan previously revealed that getting to know each other during the early days of COVID strengthened their bond. “We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic,” Jonathan told Texas Monthly in June. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

A supportive boyfriend, Jonathan praised his girlfriend after she withdrew from a gymnastics team finals during the recent Tokyo Olympics, citing a need to focus on her mental health. “Imma ride with you through whatever baby,” he wrote on Instagram. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB.” He added, “You know I’m always here for you.”