‘Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Shirtless Photo In Bed

Rege-Jean Page has shared a new snap of himself snuggled up in bed, as season two of ‘Bridgerton’ resumes filming without him.

Regé-Jean Page has posted a steamy new shirtless snap! The former Bridgerton star, 31, revealed his muscular torso as he relaxed in a plush bed in amongst crisp, white sheets. “Zzz,” he captioned the August 24 Instagram snap, which he also added to his story with a thoughtful caption about the guided mediation app Calm. “Dunno bout you, but it’s been a long, long, long past 18 months in the world… but the good folks at @calm might have a special something today to help you catch some Zzz.”

“What is this!!???? I managed to get over you then you do this!!!” one fan commented, while another joked, “Who will sleep tonight after this pic?” Although Rege-Jean won’t be appearing in season two of the hit Netflix show, his breakout role as Simon, the Duke of Hastings shot him to stardom in late 2020.

The British actor shared a number of steamy scenes with his costar Phoebe Dynevor, and he recently opened up about how his family reacted to the show. “No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there,” Regé-Jean said in a new roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, where he was joined by Chris Rock (Fargo), Josh O’Conner (The Crown), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), and John Boyega (Small Axe). He admitted that he felt differently than fans did about “the intensity of the romantic aspects” in the Shonda Rhimes-helmed series.

“I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself,” he said. “It was overwhelming. But I’m sure that’s what people were looking for. They were looking to be overwhelmed. My family doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they’ll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy.”

Despite the success of the series, he broke the hearts of fans back in April after it was announced that that he would not be returning to the show for season 2. While he was reportedly offered more than $250,000 to return as a guest star, Regé-Jean turned down the opportunity. Instead, he’s “laser focused on his burgeoning film career,” sources told THR.

In an interview with Variety, he explained his reasoning for the departure. “It’s a one-season arc,” he said. “It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year. [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”