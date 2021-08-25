See Pics

Joel Madden Sends Sister-In-Law Sofia Richie Birthday Love With Epic Throwback Photos: ‘Love You Forever’

Joel Madden; Sofia Richie
Matt Baron/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Influencer Sofia Richie acts coy while being spotted out with a new mystery man! The two got caught by paparazzi picking up food at Matsuhisa and as they tried to leave they ended up getting caught in the flash frenzy. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - IT-girl, Sofia Richie, has been seen out in recent weeks with the same tall Stranger. So it is no surprise that the couple spent their evening together enjoying a romantic evening stroll in LA. The couple looked relaxed in sweats and sneakers as they engaged in conversation.Pictured: Sofia RichieBACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie was pictured again tonight with a mystery man, this time, the duo held hands as they walked back to their car after dinner. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richer, was spotted leaving a romantic dinner for two at Nobu in Malibu with a mystery man AFTER being pictured kissing another mystery man on a beach in Miami yesterday.Pictured: Sofia RichieBACKGRID USA 4 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Joel Madden wished his ‘little sister’ Sofia Richie a happy 23rd birthday with a sweet tribute that featured a few throwback family photos.

Sofia Richie is feeling the love on her birthday. The model turned 23 on Tuesday (Aug. 24), and received some sweet birthday wishes from not only her sister Nicole Richie, 39, but also from Nicole’s husband, Joel Madden, 42. Joel, who is known for being a part of the band Good Charlotte, celebrated his sister-in-law on her special day by sharing a few throwback family snapshots in an Instagram tribute. “Happy Birthday to my little sister @sofiarichie ❤️❤️❤️love you forever Sof❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳,” Joel captioned the post.

Joel’s photos spanned from when Sofia was a young girl to today. In one snapshot, a young Sofia sported braided hair as she posed with Joel and Nicole, who started dating in 2005 and married five years later. Another photo showed the couple’s two children, daughter Harlow, 13, and son Sparrow, 9, with mom Nicole and aunt Sofia. Lionel Richie, 72, also appeared in one photo that showed the legendary singer posing for a group shot with his two daughters while all matching in pink sweatsuits.

Sofia was super appreciative of Joel’s post, and told her brother-in-law, “I love you beyond!” in the comments section. Lionel also enjoyed the walk down memory lane on his daughter’s birthday, writing, “Love this” with a heart-eyed emoji. Most adorable family ever!

Joel Madden; Sofia Richie
Joel Madden; Sofia Richie (Photo: Matt Baron/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Sofia Richie Wearing Bikinis -- Pics

Sofia Richie continues to celebrate her 22nd birthday with friends in Mexico after getting splitting with Scott Disick. The girls frolicked and played in the pool of a luxury Villa, singing and dancing. 26 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sofia Richie and friends. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696438_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie shows off her abs in a bikini top as she enjoys a sunset stroll along the beach along with her friends in Malibu. 08 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sofia Richie enjoys a sunset stroll along the beach. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693283_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Sofia Richie enjoys the sunny warm weather with friends in Malibu as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Sofia had a few more relatives wish her a happy birthday on Tuesday. Like Joel, Nicole shared a post that included various photos of her spending sweet moments with her younger siblings over the years. One snap even showed Nicole holding Sofia as a newborn! “Been loving you since day 1. Happy Birthday @sofiarichie,” The Simple Life star said in her caption, to which Sofia replied, “Omg ! This makes me want to cry.”

Meanwhile, Lionel had his own love-filled post geared up for his youngest child. The American Idol judge’s tribute similarly shared a series of throwback pics of him with Sofia as well as solo pics of her.@sofiarichie It’s just so hard for me to believe that you’re 23! 😳 Happy Birthday little bird 🐣 I love you so much 🤎 We’re going to party Karamu, fiesta 🎉,” he wrote. Sofia also responded to his post with, “Love you daddio” and a heart-eyed emoji.