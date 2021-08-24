Breaking News

Kanye West Files To Legally Change His Name After Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chow down on fries and chicken Tenders as the attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140021 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Its date night for Kim and Kanye West and on the menu is Cafe Habana! The married couple looks smitten as they head into the restaurant both rocking all-black outfits! Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Kanye West is looking to change his name permanently, following his split with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West has filed to change his name to Ye. The rapper, 44, was born Kanye Omari West, but he filed the legal paperwork for the new name on August 24, according to docs obtained by HollywoodLife. We reached out to Kanye’s rep and lawyer for comments on his reported filing, but we didn’t receive immediate responses.

(Photo Courtesy: Judicial Council of California)

No other details are available at this time, but what’s interesting is that Kanye previously expressed interest in changing his name to Ye. In a 2018 tweet, he said, “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

Kanye’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — and ex-wife Kim Kardashian all share West as their surname, so if Kanye gets his wish, he’ll no longer share as last name with them.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids

Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

At this time, it’s not clear how long the approval process may take, but according to TMZ, who first reported the news, “unless there’s evidence a name change is designed to commit fraud or other shenanigans … the judge will approve it.”

Kanye’s name change request comes amid his preparations for a third listening event for Donda, his much-delayed follow-up to Jesus Is King. Kanye is reportedly in the process of replicating his childhood home in Chicago’s Soldier Field ahead of the event on Aug. 26. Kanye’s two previous events were held in Atlanta, where both Kim and his kids attended.

And speaking of Kim — she and Kanye ended their marriage in February, following nearly seven years of marriage. They have yet to finalize their divorce, but that could happen any day now.

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life, and he’s feeling good.