Britney Spears Slays In Plunging Green Mini Dress As She Poses For Mirror Selfies

Britney Spears showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight plunging green mini dress as she posed for a sexy mirror video.

Britney Spears, 39, is always showing off her toned body on social media and her latest post may just be one of our favorites. The singer took to Instagram to post a video of her wearing a super tight bright green mini dress with a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the frock with a pair of sky-high nude pumps and a ponytail.

Britney captioned the video, “I think I like my hair up better,” as her blonde hair was up in a high ponytail with front bangs. In the video, Britney filmed herself in the mirror as she walked around and strutted her stuff while hitting a bunch of poses. That same day, she posted yet another video of herself rocking the green dress, this time, with her hair down. She captioned the video, “A little green never hurt nobody.”

There is nothing we love more than Britney’s daily videos and that same day, Britney tried on yet another dress – this time a tight long-sleeve white mini with a high neckline. She looked gorgeous in the dress and captioned the video, “Here’s a minute of me in my new white dress!!! I got me some red heels … I never had red heels before!!!!”

She continued her lengthy caption, writing, “I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas … the four years I was there I went out only two times !!!! Unfortunately I’m not lying but that’s not why I’m sharing this with you guys … it was the only one time I wore a white costume !!!! I know it sounds weird but to my surprise I believe the colors you wear reflect back to you in a way!!!! Psss I’m not sure anybody on my crew ever wore color in the four years I was there …. in other words …. people it may be uncool but let’s start wearing bright colors!!!!”