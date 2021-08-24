Fashion

Britney Spears Slays In Plunging Green Mini Dress As She Poses For Mirror Selfies

britney spears
MEGA
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004
Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Britney Spears showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight plunging green mini dress as she posed for a sexy mirror video.

Britney Spears, 39, is always showing off her toned body on social media and her latest post may just be one of our favorites. The singer took to Instagram to post a video of her wearing a super tight bright green mini dress with a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the frock with a pair of sky-high nude pumps and a ponytail.

Britney captioned the video, “I think I like my hair up better,” as her blonde hair was up in a high ponytail with front bangs. In the video, Britney filmed herself in the mirror as she walked around and strutted her stuff while hitting a bunch of poses. That same day, she posted yet another video of herself rocking the green dress, this time, with her hair down. She captioned the video, “A little green never hurt nobody.”

There is nothing we love more than Britney’s daily videos and that same day, Britney tried on yet another dress – this time a tight long-sleeve white mini with a high neckline. She looked gorgeous in the dress and captioned the video, “Here’s a minute of me in my new white dress!!! I got me some red heels … I never had red heels before!!!!”

She continued her lengthy caption, writing, “I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas … the four years I was there I went out only two times !!!! Unfortunately I’m not lying but that’s not why I’m sharing this with you guys … it was the only one time I wore a white costume !!!! I know it sounds weird but to my surprise I believe the colors you wear reflect back to you in a way!!!! Psss I’m not sure anybody on my crew ever wore color in the four years I was there …. in other words …. people it may be uncool but let’s start wearing bright colors!!!!”

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Plunging Dresses -- PICS

Arrivals at amFar Gala arrivals during New York Fashion Week on February 6, 2019 in New York City. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Josie Marie Canseco Ref: SPL5061467 060219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
Bella Hadid attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party at Pier 94 on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in New York. (Photo Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2018 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on October 9, 2018. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5190822 091018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights