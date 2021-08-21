See Pics

Hailey Baldwin Rocks Sexy Mini Skirt With A High Slit On Dinner Date With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin turned heads when she showed off a fashionable outfit that included a crop top and skirt while enjoying a dinner date with Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, looked confidently gorgeous during her latest outing with husband Justin Bieber! The model was photographed walking outside Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, CA with the 27-year-old singer on Aug. 20 as she wore a pretty outfit that was perfect for the summer heat. It included a white crop top under a long mint green button-down top and a black mini skirt with a slit.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber during their recent dinner date in Beverly Hills.

She also wore a black heels and sunglasses and accessorized with multiple necklaces. Her hair was down and parted in the middle and she held her phone with one hand. Justin also showed off a casual but stylish outfit that included a light pink hoodie under black overalls. He topped it off with light blue and white sneakers and had his hood over his head while walking.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber looking stylish.

Before their latest outing, Hailey and Justin made headlines when they posed for a cozy selfie that Justin shared to his Instagram on Aug. 10. In it, the lovebirds were standing in front of a mirror while he rested his head on her shoulder and she held up her phone to take the snapshot. He wore a black blazer and pants and she wore a blue sleeveless latex dress as she left strands of hair frame one side of her face.

Before that, they were spotted enjoying a date night at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. Hailey turned heads in a green sweater under a black blazer and black mini skirt while Justin looked comfortable in a loose gray sweatshirt and loose jeans. They also both added sneakers to their looks and the “Let Me Love You” crooner also wore a light maroon baseball cap.

Whether they’re going on a fancy dinner date or lounging under the sun in their best swimsuits, Hailey and Justin have proved they know how to spend their summer days these past few weeks! We can’t wait to see what else they decide to do before the season ends.