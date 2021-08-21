See Pic

Drew Barrymore Shares Stunning New Makeup-Free Selfie: A ‘Raw & Calm’ Moment — Photo

drew barrymore
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Drew Barrymore went au naturale for a stunning new Instagram photo that she shared on Aug. 21.

Drew Barrymore, 46, took to Instagram on Aug. 21 to share a “raw and calm thoughtful moment” that she experienced recently, and we’re glad she did. The talk show host, who’s currently enjoying a much-deserved summer break from her day job, posted a new make-up free selfie, and she looks completely relaxed.

Even her fans agree — one person commented, “I think this is the most beautiful picture of you I’ve ever seen,” and another wrote, “G O R G E O U S”. In fact, there were many people who told Drew how “gorgeous” she looks in her new photo.

This new photo comes just days after the Scream actress showed off her 20-pound weight loss in a stunning yellow swimsuit. In that snapshot, which was shared on August 18, Drew accessorized the one-piece with a colorful swim cap beanie with florals stitched on it. “Working and playing,” Drew captioned the post, so perhaps she’s not fully on vacation — but her show hasn’t been airing for a few weeks now, and she’s likely just prepping for the upcoming second season that’ll debut on September 13.

Prior to that, Drew also opened up about losing 20 pounds. In February 2020, Drew shared an Instagram post with her trainer Marnie Alton and raved about how Marnie helped her become her “best self.”

“This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task,” Drew wrote at the time. “Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother… We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self. But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane!”

Like we — and many of her followers have said — Drew looks amazing.

 