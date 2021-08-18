Drew Barrymore Looks Incredible In Yellow Swimsuit After 20-Pound Weight Loss — Photo

Drew Barrymore looks like a ray of sunshine in a vibrant yellow one-piece swimsuit! She finished the look with a whimsical floral swim cap.

Ray of sunshine Drew Barrymore rocked a vibrant yellow one-piece swimsuit in a new Instagram post. The actress, 46, looked like summer personified in the snapshot shared on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Drew accessorized with a colorful swim cap beanie with florals stitched on.

“Working and playing,” Drew captioned the post. She tagged her CBS daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. The whimsical ensemble will be featured on a segment for the upcoming second season, set to premiere next month on September 13.

Drew’s swimsuit snapshot comes after she opened up about her wellness journey last year, revealing that she lost 20 pounds in February 2020. The actress shared an Instagram post with her trainer Marnie Alton and gushed about how she helped her become her “best self.” Drew wrote, “This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task.”

“Marnie was the one who got me there,” Drew continued. “I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother… We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self. But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane!”

In a follow-up post the next day, Drew offered more insights on her changing body after having given birth to kids Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7. “I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride,” Drew captioned a photo of her while pregnant next to a glam shot. “I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls.”

“So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on!” Drew continued. “That said, there have been times i have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good!” The star then encouraged her followers to not compare themselves to celebrities on magazines and red carpets. “It only took 45 years to find myself,” Drew wrote. “Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you.”