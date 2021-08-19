Breaking News

Britney Spears Under Investigation For Alleged Battery Incident Involving An Employee

Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Britney Spears is being accused of striking an employee during an at-home ‘dispute’, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told HollywoodLife.

Britney Spears, 39, is being investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident, Captain Eric Buschow confirmed to HollywoodLife. The police told us the singer’s a suspect in a battery investigation — something that was first reported by TMZ — after an employee claimed Britney “struck them during a dispute” inside her home.

“Ultimately that investigation will be forwarded to the attorney’s office for review. It’s a minor misdemeanor battery [investigation],” Capt. Buschow said before adding that there were no injuries reported.

Britney Spears has been fighting a conservatorship, which she has been under for 13 years.

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart told HollywoodLife, “This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately.”

While Capt. Buschow wouldn’t reveal exact details of the alleged incident, TMZ reported that the alleged dispute happened after the employee took Britney’s dog to the veterinarian and they argued about the dog’s health.

This news comes just days after Britney’s dad Jamie Spears agreed to step down as her estate conservator when the “time is right”.

“Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court,” Jamie’s lawyer said in a new filing last week. “In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears.”

Britney was the one to call for the removal of her father as estate conservator, after she accused him of conservatorship abuse in an emotional testimony in court on June 23.