Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In New Bikini Photos From Mexican Vacation With Travis Barker

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kourtney Kardashian has stunned in a gorgeous string bikini, just days after her beau Travis Barker boarded his first flight since surviving a crash in 2008.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, has jetted off to Mexico with her boyfriend Travis Barker. The Poosh founder stunned in a series of new pics, which showed her rocking a two-piece swimsuit while posing for mirror selfies. Just days after the Blink-182 drummer boarded his first flight since surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008, the reality star took to Instagram to give fans a look at her barely-there bikini. “It’s the toe point for me,” she captioned the post, referencing her pointed toes in a pair of black wedge heels.

She also rocked a green, white and yellow kimono-style cover up over her patterned bikini, and accessorized the look with dark shades and a silver necklace. As fans would know, Travis took to Instagram himself to share a snap of him and Kourt in front of Kylie Jenner‘s private jet. “With you anything is possible,” Travis captioned the photo, as Kourt jumped in the comments section. “Anything and everything with you,” she wrote.

The flight comes 13 years after he and DJ AM, who died from an overdose in 2009, were the only two survivors of a horrifying crash. The accident happened after a tire burst on the runway at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina. They were intending to fly to Van Nuys, CA however the pilots attempted to abort the flight in the middle of takeoff, which caused the plane to crash through the airport fence, cross South Carolina Highway 302, and stop in an embankment, bursting into flames.

Before Travis’ latest flight with Kourtney, whom he’s been dating since early 2021, he took to Twitter in June to admit he was thinking of getting on a plane again. “I might fly again,” he wrote in a tweet along with a plane emoji. Kourt also recently declared her love for her man by way of bathroom mirror. On her Instagram Story, the reality TV star shared a snapshot of a love note she left the Blink-182 drummer: an “I [heart] you!” scribbled on the bathroom mirror, with their initials interlocked at the bottom of the sweet note. So sweet!