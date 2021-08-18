Breaking News

Alyssa Milano Saves Her Uncle’s Life After He Has Apparent Heart Attack While Driving

alyssa milano
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Actress Alyssa Milano holds out her microphone as she starts a chat while speaking at a protest outside the White House, in Washington. This is the second day in a row the group has held a protest following President Donald Trump's meetings with Russian President Vladimir PutinTrump, Washington, USA - 17 Jul 2018
US actress Alyssa Milano (R) listens as Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 September 2018. US President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be a US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh is in a tumultuous confirmation process as multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be SCOTUS associate justice, Washington, Dc, USA - 27 Sep 2018
Alyssa Milano speaks to the crowd at an event Michael Avenatti organized during a protest in front of the White House, just two days after Donald Trump's gaffs in Helsinki, Finland with Vladimir PutinNEWS Protest at the White House, Washington Dc, USA - 17 Jul 2018
Alyssa MilanoAOL Build Speaker Series, New York, USA - 07 Aug 2018WEARING ELISABETTA FRANCHI HANDBAG BAG BY FLYNN SHOES BY SAM EDELMAN View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Actress Alyssa Milano reportedly sprung into action while driving in the car with her uncle, who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel on Aug. 17.

Alyssa Milano was involved in a scary car accident with her uncle, Mitch, on Aug. 17. Alyssa was a passenger in Mitch’s car when he began having a medical emergency, according to TMZ. Upon realizing the danger, the actress reportedly reached across the front seat and stopped the car with her hand. Mitch suffered an apparent heart attack while driving and hit another vehicle before Alyssa was able to slam on the brakes.

However, once the car stopped, her mission wasn’t over. She reportedly gave her uncle CPR until first responders arrived on the scene, according to TMZ’s law enforcement sources. A rep for the actress confirmed to the site that Alyssa’s uncle is still being treated in the hospital. HollywoodLife has reached out for further comment.

alyssa milano
Alyssa Milano walks the red carpet in a white dress. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

It has not been confirmed whether or not Alyssa suffered any injuries from the crash herself. However, her quick thinking and stopping the vehicle stopped this from becoming a much worse situation. Alyssa has not publicly commented on the accident herself at this time.

In recent months, Alyssa has been using her platform to urge her followers to get vaccinated amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Alyssa was diagnosed with COVID in 2020 before a vaccine was available, and she suffered brutal side effects from the virus. In fact, as of May 2021, she was still dealing with long-term effects from the coronavirus, including shortness of breath, aches and pains, exhaustion and more.

“I’m done with fighting it, so I’ve kind of just almost surrendered to the idea that this might be how I feel now for the rest of my life,” she admitted. “But I try to rest more and drink lots of water and take my supplements and do the best that I can.” She filmed a PSA with the Creative Coalition to spread awareness about the vaccine, adding, “The vaccine is completely safe for people who have had COVID and I think it’s really important for everyone, including those who have had COVID, to get vaccinated.”