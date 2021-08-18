Alyssa Milano Saves Her Uncle’s Life After He Has Apparent Heart Attack While Driving

Actress Alyssa Milano reportedly sprung into action while driving in the car with her uncle, who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel on Aug. 17.

Alyssa Milano was involved in a scary car accident with her uncle, Mitch, on Aug. 17. Alyssa was a passenger in Mitch’s car when he began having a medical emergency, according to TMZ. Upon realizing the danger, the actress reportedly reached across the front seat and stopped the car with her hand. Mitch suffered an apparent heart attack while driving and hit another vehicle before Alyssa was able to slam on the brakes.

However, once the car stopped, her mission wasn’t over. She reportedly gave her uncle CPR until first responders arrived on the scene, according to TMZ’s law enforcement sources. A rep for the actress confirmed to the site that Alyssa’s uncle is still being treated in the hospital. HollywoodLife has reached out for further comment.

It has not been confirmed whether or not Alyssa suffered any injuries from the crash herself. However, her quick thinking and stopping the vehicle stopped this from becoming a much worse situation. Alyssa has not publicly commented on the accident herself at this time.

In recent months, Alyssa has been using her platform to urge her followers to get vaccinated amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Alyssa was diagnosed with COVID in 2020 before a vaccine was available, and she suffered brutal side effects from the virus. In fact, as of May 2021, she was still dealing with long-term effects from the coronavirus, including shortness of breath, aches and pains, exhaustion and more.

“I’m done with fighting it, so I’ve kind of just almost surrendered to the idea that this might be how I feel now for the rest of my life,” she admitted. “But I try to rest more and drink lots of water and take my supplements and do the best that I can.” She filmed a PSA with the Creative Coalition to spread awareness about the vaccine, adding, “The vaccine is completely safe for people who have had COVID and I think it’s really important for everyone, including those who have had COVID, to get vaccinated.”